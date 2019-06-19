ENGLISH

    These Are The Most Searched Samsung Smartphones Globally

    Samsung phones are the ones which by now is perceptible to every single user on this planet. The reason being- the features basically rich ones which fall under this brand's hood even to some of its low-end devices. And for high-end ones- the features obviously touch the zenith.

    The enlisted Samsung devices come with a large and rich display screen, beefed up a backup with fast charging technology, and use of the newest OS that offers fuss-free operation. There are quite some more stupendous attributes to know after you come across each handset one after another in details. That's why these smartphones are popular ones.

    Another part that makes the sale of these Samsung phones glittering is the worth acceptable deals and discounts followed up closely by a couple of E-commerce platforms. So, make the most of your time coz now is the right time to claim better bids on them keeping current sale schemes in mind. Find out a list of some most trending samsung devices below.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy M40
     

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
    • 512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 10MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
