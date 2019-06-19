These Are The Most Searched Samsung Smartphones Globally Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung phones are the ones which by now is perceptible to every single user on this planet. The reason being- the features basically rich ones which fall under this brand's hood even to some of its low-end devices. And for high-end ones- the features obviously touch the zenith.

The enlisted Samsung devices come with a large and rich display screen, beefed up a backup with fast charging technology, and use of the newest OS that offers fuss-free operation. There are quite some more stupendous attributes to know after you come across each handset one after another in details. That's why these smartphones are popular ones.

Another part that makes the sale of these Samsung phones glittering is the worth acceptable deals and discounts followed up closely by a couple of E-commerce platforms. So, make the most of your time coz now is the right time to claim better bids on them keeping current sale schemes in mind. Find out a list of some most trending samsung devices below.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M40 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro Key Specs

6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP rear camera

10MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

