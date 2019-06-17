Just In
- 4 hrs ago Indian Consumer Prefer To Watch OTT Content For Free
- 7 hrs ago OnePlus 7 Camera Modes – How To Capture 48MP Photos, Night Shots And More
- 9 hrs ago Honor 20 Achieved One Million Sale Of Units In Just 14 Days
- 10 hrs ago Samsung India Ready Action Achieved 161.8 Million Engagements On Social Media
Don't Miss
- News Cyclone Vayu, headed for North Gujarat, to weaken further
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Super Shakib inspires Bangladesh to thumping win over Windies
- Lifestyle 8 Astonishing Health Benefits Of Drinking Cucumber Juice
- Movies Bepannaah’s Harshad Chopda On His Secret Girlfriend; Reveals Awkward Moment About Intimate Scene!
- Automobiles Mahindra Thar 700 Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh — Limited Numbers Of A Fantastic SUV
- Finance Nifty Earnings For Jan-Mar Touched 5-Quarter Low
- Education RSOS 10th Result 2019: Steps To Check Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Best Samsung Smartphones With USB Type-C Port To Buy Under Rs. 20,000
The Type-C technique is one such an aspect which lets you experience the most amazing charging feature in your handsets. This feature has already been rocking over a couple of budget Samsung phones. Going slightly higher in terms of price(under Rs. 20K), this feature looks more sophisticated.
Type-C charging technology has many advantages. Being smaller in size, it's easy to use. It is reversible which lets you use the port from either side. This aspect is quite faster, letting the transfer of data with up to a whopping 10 gigabits per second speed. This special quality makes it a leading one over some traditional USB ports.
The Type-C port efficiently optimizes up to 100 watts of power which is a lot more sufficient to fuel up other devices. Being small in size, the Type-C port is also a lot easier to carry and stopple into the phones. After using this kind of feature, you're surely going to experience an unusual feeling.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M40
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5 MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
36,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
32,990
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270