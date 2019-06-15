Samsung Galaxy M40 Vs Other Budget Smartphones With 6GB RAM Features oi-Harish Kumar

Of late, Samsung is introducing many new Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones at affordable price points to regain the lost market share in recent times. The latest offering from the company is the Galaxy M40. This smartphone comes with the features and design elements that we have been seeing in the mid-range market of late.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 has been launched in India a few days back for Rs. 19,990. The smartphone will go on sale in India from June 18 and will be available via the official Samsung online store and the e-commerce portal Amazon India. Notably, there are some attractive launch offers as well for buyers.

Given that the Galaxy M40 comes with highlights such as triple rear cameras and a Widevine L1 certification, it will definitely be one of the best devices to buy in the market right now under Rs. 20,000. If you are eying for one such device, then here we have come up with a list of 6GB RAM smartphones that will face the heat.