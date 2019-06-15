ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M40 Vs Other Budget Smartphones With 6GB RAM

    By
    |

    Of late, Samsung is introducing many new Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones at affordable price points to regain the lost market share in recent times. The latest offering from the company is the Galaxy M40. This smartphone comes with the features and design elements that we have been seeing in the mid-range market of late.

    The Samsung Galaxy M40 has been launched in India a few days back for Rs. 19,990. The smartphone will go on sale in India from June 18 and will be available via the official Samsung online store and the e-commerce portal Amazon India. Notably, there are some attractive launch offers as well for buyers.

    Given that the Galaxy M40 comes with highlights such as triple rear cameras and a Widevine L1 certification, it will definitely be one of the best devices to buy in the market right now under Rs. 20,000. If you are eying for one such device, then here we have come up with a list of 6GB RAM smartphones that will face the heat.

    OPPO F11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Poco F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Hybride Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • IR Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    OPPO F9 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Vivo V11

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon P60 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 3315 MAh Battery

    Realme 3 Pro 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    OPPO F11 Pro 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Nokia 8.1 128GB

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Honor 10 Lite 6GB RAM

    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Gizbot

