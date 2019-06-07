Best Samsung Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Of late, Samsung has been launching a plethora of affordable smartphones priced in the entry-level and mid-range market segments. The company's Galaxy J series smartphones did not fare well against the competition posed by the Chinese brands such as Xiaomi among others. Eventually, the company came up with better specced Galaxy A and Galaxy M series.

Earlier this year, the Samsung launched the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones priced reasonably. Following these, the company also brought the Galaxy A series smartphones with upgraded specifications and relatively higher pricing. Now, it is also gearing up to launch the Galaxy M40 and Galaxy A80 smartphones in India later this month.

As intended, these smartphones are highly popular among buyers and have been achieving impressive sales. The company was recently in the headlines as it sold a few million units of the M series phones in just two months of their launch. Having said that, here we list some best Samsung smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy M20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Best Price of Galaxy A7 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display'

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3300 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Best Price of Galaxy A8 Star

Key Specs

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy On8 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy On8 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery