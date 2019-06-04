Best Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 With Flagship Grade Features Features oi-Harish Kumar

What if I tell you that you can buy a flagship-grade smartphone in India without spending a huge sum of money. The Indian smartphone market is now filled with smartphones, which offers immense value for money, especially under Rs. 25,000 price point.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the most affordable Samsung smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple rear-camera setup, whereas the Oppo F11 Pro offers a pop-up selfie camera, and the Vivo V15 offers a completely bezel-less display design.

We have curated a list of smartphones that are available in India, well under Rs. 25,000, which offers some of the features, which are generally found on high-end flagships, which costs almost double as that of the smartphones listed below.

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera + secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

