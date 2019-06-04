Just In
Best Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 With Flagship Grade Features
What if I tell you that you can buy a flagship-grade smartphone in India without spending a huge sum of money. The Indian smartphone market is now filled with smartphones, which offers immense value for money, especially under Rs. 25,000 price point.
The Samsung Galaxy A50 is one of the most affordable Samsung smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a triple rear-camera setup, whereas the Oppo F11 Pro offers a pop-up selfie camera, and the Vivo V15 offers a completely bezel-less display design.
We have curated a list of smartphones that are available in India, well under Rs. 25,000, which offers some of the features, which are generally found on high-end flagships, which costs almost double as that of the smartphones listed below.
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO F11 Pro
Best Price of OPPO F11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
Vivo V15
Best Price of Vivo V15
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Poco F1
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo V11 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P30 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P30 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8.1
Best Price of Nokia 8.1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Pure display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
LG V30 Plus
Best Price of LG V30 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera + secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
