    Best Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Samsung's Galaxy series saw a big leap in technologies, in terms of refined features. The sub-tags too along with Galaxy define these smartphones' specifically along with their price category. The sub-tag in the form of A-series on a wider scale has been launched from Samsung, and some are there in the list below.

    These devices come with a Full HD+ display, over which watching videos and playing PUBG can indeed be a great experience. Some of the phones in the list support 15W or other fast charging technique which keeps refilling your backup in a lot quicker time. The cameras installed in these devices are AI-based which defines new edge photography.

    Some of the handsets are very light in weight which you can comfortably hold with a single hand. They use the latest Pie OS which efficiently gets topped with their own customization, offering a much better app-friendly environment. They also feature USB Type-C port which offers a transfer of data a very fast process from one device to another.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A70
     

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera + 8MP + MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

     

