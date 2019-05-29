Best Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung's Galaxy series saw a big leap in technologies, in terms of refined features. The sub-tags too along with Galaxy define these smartphones' specifically along with their price category. The sub-tag in the form of A-series on a wider scale has been launched from Samsung, and some are there in the list below.

These devices come with a Full HD+ display, over which watching videos and playing PUBG can indeed be a great experience. Some of the phones in the list support 15W or other fast charging technique which keeps refilling your backup in a lot quicker time. The cameras installed in these devices are AI-based which defines new edge photography.

Some of the handsets are very light in weight which you can comfortably hold with a single hand. They use the latest Pie OS which efficiently gets topped with their own customization, offering a much better app-friendly environment. They also feature USB Type-C port which offers a transfer of data a very fast process from one device to another.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A10 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP + MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 2018

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging