List Of New Smartphone Announcements And Launches Expected In October 2021

According to our research, one can expect to see smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Asus 8Z, and more are expected to go on sale in India in October 2021. Here are all the smartphones which might launch in October 2021.

OnePlus 9RT Expected to Launch on 15 October

Rumoured Key Specs

50MP Main Camera

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset

8GB RAM

4,500 mAh battery compatible with 65W Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Launch on October 29

Rumoured Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Water resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint scanner

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP (China) / 32MP (Global) front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Google Pixel 6

Rumoured Key Specs

6.4-inch AMOLED display

Google processor

8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera

8MP front camera

In-display fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE

4,614 mAh battery

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Rumoured Key Specs

6.71-inch curved pOLED display

Google processor

12GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

Android 12

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

50MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera, 48MP telephoto camera

12MP front camera

In-display fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, USB Type C 3.1 (1st Gen), NFC

5,000 mAh battery

Oppo A55 4G

Rumoured Key Specs

6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 11, ColorOS 11.1

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Batery

Asus 8Z

Rumoured Key Specs

5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU

up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11-based ZenUI 8 skin

64MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

5G, 4G LTE

4,000 mAh battery

Realme GT Neo 2

Key Specs