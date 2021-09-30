ENGLISH

    List Of New Smartphone Announcements And Launches Expected In October 2021

    By
    |

    A lot of new smartphones are expected to launch in October 2021, that too from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Motorola, Google, and Asus. We have listed some of the most anticipated smartphones, which are expected to launch next month.

     

    According to our research, one can expect to see smartphones like the OnePlus 9RT, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Asus 8Z, and more are expected to go on sale in India in October 2021. Here are all the smartphones which might launch in October 2021.

    OnePlus 9RT Expected to Launch on 15 October

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 50MP Main Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset
    • 8GB RAM
    • 4,500 mAh battery compatible with 65W Fast Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Launch on October 29
     

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Water resistant (IP68)
    • In-display fingerprint scanner
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Motorola Edge 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP (China) / 32MP (Global) front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
    Google Pixel 6

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch AMOLED display
    • Google processor
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage
    • Android 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 50MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • In-display fingerprint scanner
    • USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers
    • 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE
    • 4,614 mAh battery
    Google Pixel 6 Pro

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.71-inch curved pOLED display
    • Google processor
    • 12GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • Android 12
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 50MP rear camera, 12MP Ultra-wide camera, 48MP telephoto camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • In-display fingerprint scanner
    • USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers
    • 5G SA/NA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax (2.4/5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, USB Type C 3.1 (1st Gen), NFC
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Oppo A55 4G

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
    • Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Batery
    Asus 8Z

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU
    • up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 11-based ZenUI 8 skin
    • 64MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • 5G, 4G LTE
    • 4,000 mAh battery
    Realme GT Neo 2

    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4930mAh (minimum) battery

