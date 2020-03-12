Just In
List Of Nokia Smartphones Confirmed To Receive Android 10 Update
HMD Global's CPO Juho Sarvikas recently updated the list of Nokia smartphones that are eligible for Android 10 OS updates and the company has also released a roadmap on when these smartphones will receive the update. And some of the Nokia smartphones have already received Android 10 updates and Nokia is one of the first brands to push the latest Android OS update as well.
According to the latest update, the Nokia 2.2 will get an Android 10 OS update in the first four months of 2020 (within Q1). Devices like the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 OS update between Q1 of 2020 or in Q2 od 2020.
In mid Q2 of 2020, devices like the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 1 Plus will receive an Android 10 update. Lastly, the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and the Nokia 1 will receive an Android 10 OS update.
Nokia 2.2 (End of Q1 2020)
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 2.3 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 3.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Nokia 4.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core With Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 7.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 6.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 Plus (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 6 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3500mAh Battery
Nokia 8 Sirocco (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Mid Q2 2020)
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 1 Plus (Mid Q2 2020)
- 5.45 Inch FWVGA+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MT6739WW Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8/16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2500mAh Battery
Nokia 2.1 (Late Q2 2020)
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Dual Speakers
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100mAh Battery
Nokia 3.1 (Late Q2 2020)
- 5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2990mAh Battery
Nokia 5.1 (Late Q2 2020)
- 5.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 Processor
- 2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- FM Radio
- 3000mAh Battery
Nokia 1 (Late Q2 2020)
- 4.5 Inch FWVGA IPS Display
- 1.1 GHz MT6737M Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Fixed Focus Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Drip Protection IP52
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2150mAh Battery
