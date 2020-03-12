List Of Nokia Smartphones Confirmed To Receive Android 10 Update

According to the latest update, the Nokia 2.2 will get an Android 10 OS update in the first four months of 2020 (within Q1). Devices like the Nokia 2.3, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 OS update between Q1 of 2020 or in Q2 od 2020.

In mid Q2 of 2020, devices like the Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 1 Plus will receive an Android 10 update. Lastly, the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and the Nokia 1 will receive an Android 10 OS update.

Nokia 2.2 (End of Q1 2020)

Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nokia 2.3 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs



6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nokia 3.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs



6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nokia 4.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core With Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery

Nokia 7.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs



6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 6.2 (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 3.1 Plus (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs



6 Inch HD+ IPS Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3500mAh Battery

Nokia 8 Sirocco (Late Q1 2020 or Early Q2 2020)

Key Specs



5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Nokia 5.1 Plus (Mid Q2 2020)

Key Specs



5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 1 Plus (Mid Q2 2020)

Key Specs



5.45 Inch FWVGA+ IPS Display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MT6739WW Processor

1GB RAM With 8/16GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

2500mAh Battery

Nokia 2.1 (Late Q2 2020)

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor

1GB RAM With 8GB ROM

Dual SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Dual Speakers

Bluetooth 4.1

4100mAh Battery

Nokia 3.1 (Late Q2 2020)

Key Specs



5.2 Inch HD+ IPS Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

2990mAh Battery

Nokia 5.1 (Late Q2 2020)

Key Specs



5.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 Processor

2/3GB RAM With 16/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

FM Radio

3000mAh Battery

Nokia 1 (Late Q2 2020)

Key Specs

