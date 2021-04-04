List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In April 2021

The smartphone manufacturers have been focusing on 5G devices as well and several handsets backed with this new connectivity are also in the pipeline. If we speak of the budget segment, Realme is gearing up to launch three different smartphones in its ‘C' series. The Realme C25, C21, and the C20 are expected to hit the shelves next month. The Realme GT Neo and the Redmi K40 series are also said to make a debut in April 2021. This article lists all the smartphones which are expected to launch next month in India. Take a look:

Samsung Galaxy F02s (Launching On April 5th)

Rumored Key Specs



6.5 inches HD+ LCD display

32 GB Internal Memory

13 MP Camera + 2 MP Camera + 2 MP Rear Camera

selfie camera is a 5MP

Dual-SIM 4G, single-band Wi-Fi n, Bluetooth

3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port

Android v10 (Q)

5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Launching On April 5th)

Rumored Key Specs

6.5 inch IPSLCD screen equipped with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels

48MP Primary Camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens accompanied by a 5MP Depth Camera

single 16MP selfie shooter

Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 chipset

an Octa-core processor

7000mAh Li-ion type cell Battery

Realme C25 (Launching On April 8th)

Rumored Key Specs



6.5-inch bezel-less screen

Android 11, Realme UI 2.0

Octa-core Processor

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Realme C21 (Launching On April 8th)

Key Specs



6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 10, Realme UI

Octa-core CPU

13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery

Realme C20 (Launching On April 8th)

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

4G VoLTE/WiFi 6

USB Type-C

4520mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M62

Key Specs



6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus display

a 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP selfie shooter

8GB RAM powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825 chipset

7,000mAh Li-ion type cell Battery

iQOO 7

Key Specs



6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) battery

Vivo V21 series

Key Specs

6.44-inch IPS LCD screen

64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

20 MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

1TB using an external microSD card

4,000mAh Li-ion type battery

Oppo Find X3 series

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display with up to 1100nits peak brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB ( UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1

Dual SIM

50MP + 16MP +13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging

Redmi K40

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 870 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

4G VoLTE/WiFi 6

USB Type-C

4520mAh Battery

Realme GT Neo

Key Specs



6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.5-inch bezel-less display

16MP Camera

20MP pop-up selfie shooter

12GB RAM, Adreno 660 GPU and an Octa-core Kryo 680 2.84GHz Single-core, 2.42GHz Tri-core and 1.8GHz Quad-core processor

5000mAh Li-Polymer type battery

Motorola Edge S (Moto G100)

Key Specs



6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 560 nits brightness, HDR10, DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with micrSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 11

64MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery

Nokia X, Nokia G series

Rumored Key Specs

Powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC

expected to come with up to 6GB RAM

28GB of onboard storage

run Android 11

Nokia 7.3/7.4

Rumored Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ HDR Pure Display

48MP rear camera

24MP front camera

powered by Snapdragon 690 5G

4,000mAh battery

Nokia X10 5G, Nokia X20 5G

Rumored Key Specs