How 5G Might Improve 4G In India In 2021 News oi-Vivek

We have been hearing the buzzword 5G over the last few years, and there are a lot of smartphones that support the 5G network in India. However, we still do not have an infrastructure that offers a 5G network, and this is set to change in 2021.

We could expect to 5G network in select cities by the end of 2021 from prominent telecom providers like Jio, AirTel, and Vi. However, it might take a few more years to get nationwide 5G network coverage. Jio has already confirmed the launch of the 5G network in India in 2021.

How Can 5G Improve 4G Network?

Any network infrastructure will have a certain bandwidth, hence, if the network is accessed by a larger crowd, the internet speed will go down. With the launch of 5G, users with 5G smartphone will get connected to a 5G network wherever available.

This frees up the 4G bandwidth, hence, 4G network users can get better internet speeds. This is likely to make a huge impact in tier-one cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, where, there will be more number of users per square foot when compared to tier-2 or tier-3 cities.

However, it completely depends on the number of early adopters who like to jump into the 5G bandwagon as soon as it gets launched. This niche user base, are also those, who will have the latest smartphones capable of handling 5G network.

5G smartphones currently cost at least Rs. 25,000 in India. The launch of the 5G network is likely to drive down the price of the 5G capable devices, and by the end of 2021, we could expect to see 5G phones that cost less than Rs. 20,000 from various brands.

We are expected to see 5G smartphones powered by both MediaTek and Qualcomm processors. A cheap 5G smartphone might not have peak download and upload speeds unlike a flagship smartphone like the iPhone 12 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India