List Of Samsung Smartphones And Other Gadgets Launched In June 2019

Likes for smartphones and other gadgets from Samsung have been outpouring by the users. Seemingly, the users find a greater interest in Samsung wares. And June 2019 has also considerably been an amazing month for all these products. All these launched wares have some astounding features. Check out the list of these wares below.

The devices in the list come with a full HD+ display, outstanding camera setup, bigger RAM module, and powerful SoC. They come with a massive backup which gets tuned up with fast charging technology, Pie OS which is topped by these phones' own UI that offers a flawless user experience.

The gadgets also look quite impressive. You can purchase a few Samsung Smart QLED TVs which come with awesome picture quality, high-setting HDR, advanced image processing system, and more. You can buy a few smartwatches which come with a discreet, lightweight design, built-in GPS, and more. You can find a couple other Samsung tablets on the list which also have some best things to offer.

Samsung Galaxy M40 MRP: Rs 19,990

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e MRP: Rs 35,999

Key Specs

10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display

64bit Octa-core processor (2×2.0 GHz & 6×1.7 GHz)

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (Optional)

7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging List of Samsung TVs Models:

Samsung Q900R 98-inch 8K Smart QLED TV is priced at Rs. 59,99,900

82-inch and 75-inch 8K Smart QLED TV models are priced at Rs. 16,99,900 and Rs. 10,99,90

Samsung Q90R 65-inch and 75-inch 4K Smart QLED model are priced at Rs. 3,99,900 and Rs. 6,49,900

Samsung Q80R 55-inch 4K Smart QLED TV model costs Rs. 2,09,900

Samsung Q70R 55-inch and 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV models cost Rs. 1,69,900 and Rs. 2,79,900, respectively

Samsung Q60R 4K Smart QLED range start from Rs. 94,900

43-inch model and goes up to Rs. 7,49,900 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with Full HD display MRP: Rs 14,999

Key Specs

10.1inch FHD TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

USB 2.0 Type-C

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G LTE (Optional)

Wi-Fi/GLONASS/GPS

400GB Expandable Memory

6150mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Watch Active MRP: Rs 19,990

Key Specs

1.1-inch (360 x 360) AMOLED Full Color AOD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor

768MB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory

Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above

Indoor/outdoor activity tracking

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light

5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability

Bluetooth 4.2

230mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging

