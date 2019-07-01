ENGLISH

    List Of Samsung Smartphones And Other Gadgets Launched In June 2019

    By
    |

    Likes for smartphones and other gadgets from Samsung have been outpouring by the users. Seemingly, the users find a greater interest in Samsung wares. And June 2019 has also considerably been an amazing month for all these products. All these launched wares have some astounding features. Check out the list of these wares below.

    List Of Samsung Smartphones And Other Gadgets Launched In June 2019

     

    The devices in the list come with a full HD+ display, outstanding camera setup, bigger RAM module, and powerful SoC. They come with a massive backup which gets tuned up with fast charging technology, Pie OS which is topped by these phones' own UI that offers a flawless user experience.

    The gadgets also look quite impressive. You can purchase a few Samsung Smart QLED TVs which come with awesome picture quality, high-setting HDR, advanced image processing system, and more. You can buy a few smartwatches which come with a discreet, lightweight design, built-in GPS, and more. You can find a couple other Samsung tablets on the list which also have some best things to offer.

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    MRP: Rs 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

    MRP: Rs 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio Super AMOLED display
    • 64bit Octa-core processor (2×2.0 GHz & 6×1.7 GHz)
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE (Optional)
    • 7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging

    List of Samsung TVs

    Models:

    • Samsung Q900R 98-inch 8K Smart QLED TV is priced at Rs. 59,99,900
    • 82-inch and 75-inch 8K Smart QLED TV models are priced at Rs. 16,99,900 and Rs. 10,99,90
    • Samsung Q90R 65-inch and 75-inch 4K Smart QLED model are priced at Rs. 3,99,900 and Rs. 6,49,900
    • Samsung Q80R 55-inch 4K Smart QLED TV model costs Rs. 2,09,900
    • Samsung Q70R 55-inch and 65-inch 4K Smart QLED TV models cost Rs. 1,69,900 and Rs. 2,79,900, respectively
    • Samsung Q60R 4K Smart QLED range start from Rs. 94,900
    • 43-inch model and goes up to Rs. 7,49,900

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) with Full HD display

    MRP: Rs 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 10.1inch FHD TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm Processor
    • 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • USB 2.0 Type-C
    • 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G LTE (Optional)
    • Wi-Fi/GLONASS/GPS
    • 400GB Expandable Memory
    • 6150mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

    MRP: Rs 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 1.1-inch (360 x 360) AMOLED Full Color AOD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Exynos 9110 Dual-core 1.15 GHz processor
    • 768MB RAM, 4GB Internal Memory
    • Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0, compatible with Android 5.0 or above with more than 1.5GB RAM and iPhone 5 and above running iOS 9.0 or above
    • Indoor/outdoor activity tracking
    • Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, Heart Rate Monitoring, Ambient Light
    • 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810G certified for durability
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 230mAh battery with WPC-based wireless charging

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
