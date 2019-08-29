Just In
IFA 2019 – Smartphones Expected To Be Announced At Trade Show
The IFA 2019 event, which is going to occur in September is likely to unfold several new smartphones. Some of which can be seen on the list shared below. Apart from these, there have been leaks of a few Smart TVs and other gadgets which we can also be expected to launch in the upcoming event, in Berlin.
The list has the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which is expected to arrive with a more defining triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a wide-angle, a telephoto and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The LG G8X is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and it is tipped to be the first LG device to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.
You can even get to see the Nokia 7.2 smartphone from a mid-range segment, which might sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a U-shaped display notch. Find a couple of more handsets in the list.
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.71-inch Super AMOLED display
- a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and an 8GB RAM
- primary optic setup with 40MP, 40MP and 8MP sensors
- 32MP Front Camera
- a 4,200mAh Li-Po battery with fast charging technology
Nokia 7.2
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
- 48MP, 5MP and 2MP triple rear camera
- a 16MP front lens
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and an octa-core processor
- a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,500mAh
Nokia 6.2
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display
- an octa-core Kryo 260 processor
- a 6GB RAM
- a triple rear setup comprising of 48MP + 5MP + 8MP
- a decent capacity of 3,300mAh Battery
Sony Xperia 2
Rumored Key Specs
- A 6.2-inch OLED display
- an octa-core processor
- 6GB RAM
- a 16MP and two 12MP And 5 Mp rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3,000mAh Li-ion battery
Sony Xperia 20
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6-inch IPS LCD having a screen
- powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip
- 12MP and 12MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- a Li-ion battery having 3,500mAh capacity
Sony Xperia 4
Rumored Key Specs
- A 5.7-inch IPS LCD display
- 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- an octa-core processor
- up to 512GB via a microSD card
- Li-ion battery having a capacity of 2,800mAh
LG G8X ThinQ
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch screen of OLED type
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset
- a triple primary camera setup having two 13MP lenses and a 16MP
- 8MP and a 5MP lens camera
- a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery
Nokia 2720 4G
Rumored Key Specs
- a 1.8-inch 120 X 160 colour display
- a secondary 1.36-inch monochrome display
- a 1.3MP primary camera
- 860mAh battery
Nokia 110 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- 1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
- 0.3 MP Rear Camera
- 3.5 mm headphone jack present
- Lithium-ion 800 mAh battery
LG V60 ThinQ
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2 inches Display
- 16 MP + 13 MP + 16 + rear camera
- 13 MP Front Camera
- 6 GB RAM
- Octa core CPU
- 4000 mAh Battery
