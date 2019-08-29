IFA 2019 – Smartphones Expected To Be Announced At Trade Show Features oi-Harish Kumar

The IFA 2019 event, which is going to occur in September is likely to unfold several new smartphones. Some of which can be seen on the list shared below. Apart from these, there have been leaks of a few Smart TVs and other gadgets which we can also be expected to launch in the upcoming event, in Berlin.

The list has the Huawei Mate 30 Pro which is expected to arrive with a more defining triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a wide-angle, a telephoto and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The LG G8X is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and it is tipped to be the first LG device to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You can even get to see the Nokia 7.2 smartphone from a mid-range segment, which might sport a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a U-shaped display notch. Find a couple of more handsets in the list.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Rumored Key Specs a 6.71-inch Super AMOLED display

a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and an 8GB RAM

primary optic setup with 40MP, 40MP and 8MP sensors

32MP Front Camera

a 4,200mAh Li-Po battery with fast charging technology Nokia 7.2 Rumored Key Specs a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display

48MP, 5MP and 2MP triple rear camera

a 16MP front lens

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and an octa-core processor

a Li-ion battery having a capacity of 3,500mAh Nokia 6.2 Rumored Key Specs a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display

an octa-core Kryo 260 processor

a 6GB RAM

a triple rear setup comprising of 48MP + 5MP + 8MP

a decent capacity of 3,300mAh Battery Sony Xperia 2 Rumored Key Specs A 6.2-inch OLED display

an octa-core processor

6GB RAM

a 16MP and two 12MP And 5 Mp rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3,000mAh Li-ion battery Sony Xperia 20 Rumored Key Specs a 6-inch IPS LCD having a screen

powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip

12MP and 12MP rear camera

8MP Front Camera

a Li-ion battery having 3,500mAh capacity Sony Xperia 4 Rumored Key Specs A 5.7-inch IPS LCD display

13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

an octa-core processor

up to 512GB via a microSD card

Li-ion battery having a capacity of 2,800mAh LG G8X ThinQ Rumored Key Specs a 6.3-inch screen of OLED type

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

a triple primary camera setup having two 13MP lenses and a 16MP

8MP and a 5MP lens camera

a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery Nokia 2720 4G Rumored Key Specs a 1.8-inch 120 X 160 colour display

a secondary 1.36-inch monochrome display

a 1.3MP primary camera

860mAh battery Nokia 110 2019 Rumored Key Specs 1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display

0.3 MP Rear Camera

3.5 mm headphone jack present

Lithium-ion 800 mAh battery LG V60 ThinQ Rumored Key Specs 6.2 inches Display

16 MP + 13 MP + 16 + rear camera

13 MP Front Camera

6 GB RAM

Octa core CPU

4000 mAh Battery

