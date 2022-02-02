Just In
List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In February: Oppo Reno7, Galaxy S22, Vivo T1, OnePlus Nord CE2,And More
The tech industry is witnessing the launch of new products frequently. Likewise, even during the pandemic, we came across the launch of new devices across categories. Now, at the CES 2022 earlier this month, we saw numerous product announcements from various global brands. Now, in the coming month, there are speculations that we will come across many other product offerings, especially flagship devices.
Already, Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil the next-generation flagship models in the Galaxy S22 series in the second week of February. Besides Samsung, there are other companies such as Redmi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme among others that are gearing up to launch upcoming devices in the next month. Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones to be launched in February. Let's take a look at the same from here.
Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Launching On February 4 In India
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 32MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo Reno7 Launching On February 4 In India
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 11S Launching On February 9
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launching On February 9
- 6.1 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen
- Octa-core CPU
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 3,700 mAh, non-removable Battery
Samsung Galaxy S22+ Launching On February 9
- 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Vivo T1 5g Launching On February 9
- 6.67 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Android 11, OriginOS
- Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable battery
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Launching On February 11
- 6.43 inches AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, OxygenOS 12
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme 9 Pro Launching On February 15
- 6.6 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 12
- Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Realme 9 Pro+ Launching On February 15
- 6.43 inches Super AMOLED Screen
- Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Expected To Launch On February End
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.56/6.78-inch inches AMOLED display
- Android v11
- 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Octa-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset
- 4,450 mAh battery with 55W Flash charging technology
