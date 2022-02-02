List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In February: Oppo Reno7, Galaxy S22, Vivo T1, OnePlus Nord CE2,And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The tech industry is witnessing the launch of new products frequently. Likewise, even during the pandemic, we came across the launch of new devices across categories. Now, at the CES 2022 earlier this month, we saw numerous product announcements from various global brands. Now, in the coming month, there are speculations that we will come across many other product offerings, especially flagship devices.

Already, Samsung has confirmed that it will unveil the next-generation flagship models in the Galaxy S22 series in the second week of February. Besides Samsung, there are other companies such as Redmi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme among others that are gearing up to launch upcoming devices in the next month. Having said that, here is a list of upcoming smartphones to be launched in February. Let's take a look at the same from here.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Launching On February 4 In India Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery Oppo Reno7 Launching On February 4 In India Key Specs 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,390 mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 11S Launching On February 9 Key Specs 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy S22 Launching On February 9 Rumoured Key Specs 6.1 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen

Octa-core CPU

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 3,700 mAh, non-removable Battery Samsung Galaxy S22+ Launching On February 9 Rumoured Key Specs

6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED Screen

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera

10 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Vivo T1 5g Launching On February 9 Key Specs 6.67 inches IPS LCD Screen

Android 11, OriginOS

Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 Launching On February 11 Rumoured Key Specs 6.43 inches AMOLED Screen

Android 12, OxygenOS 12

Octa-core CPU

128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Realme 9 Pro Launching On February 15 Rumoured Key Specs

6.6 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android 12

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Realme 9 Pro+ Launching On February 15 Rumoured Key Specs

6.43 inches Super AMOLED Screen

Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Octa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

16 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Expected To Launch On February End Rumoured Key Specs 6.56/6.78-inch inches AMOLED display

Android v11

50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Octa-core processor

8GB RAM

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983 chipset

4,450 mAh battery with 55W Flash charging technology

Best Mobiles in India