List Of Smartphones That Use 108MP Camera Sensor

It is touted that the 108MP Samsung camera sensor will product exceptional photos even in extreme low-light conditions. Due to the large 1/1.33-inch screen size, the sensor can absorb more light even n dark ambient conditions.

And, its pixel-merging Tetracell tech can imitate big-pixel sensors and produce 27MP images that are relatively much brighter. Furthermore, there is Smart-ISO to adjust the level of amplifier intelligently as per the lighting conditions. On the video front, this sensor from Samsung can shoot 6K videos at 30fps.

Having said that Samsung has launched a 108MP camera sensor, several smartphone brands have launched smartphones that use this sensor. And, here is a list of 108MP camera smartphones launched so far.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G uses a quad-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 108MP sensor from the company. This sensor is teamed up with OIS, PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, and LED flash. The other aspects of the camera department include a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth vision camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the rear and this camera module comprises a 108MP primary Samsung f/1.33 sensor with OIS, f/1.69 aperture, 8P lens and LED flash, a 12MP secondary 2PD sensor, an 8MP tertiary telephoto sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ flaunts a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary Samsung camera sensor with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and laser autofocus, a 16MP 117-degree secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and macro mode, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3x optical zoom and support for 4K video recording at 60fps. The device features a 25MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout.

Mi Mix Alpha 5G

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, which is a concept smartphone launched by the company with a wraparound display comes fitted with the 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear. This Samsung HMX sensor is accompanied with LED flash, OIS, laser autofocus, PDAF, f/1.69 aperture, and CAF. The other aspects of the smartphone include a 12MP telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro flaunts a penta-camera setup at the rear comprising a 108MP primary camera sensor with f/1.69 aperture, OIS offering outputs of 27MP, 7P lens, and LED flash. The other sensors include a 12MP telephoto lens, a 5MP telephoto lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a quad-camera setup at the rear and this camera module comprises a 108MP primary Samsung f/1.33 sensor with OIS, f/1.69 aperture, 8P lens and LED flash, a 13MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The camera can shoot 8K videos as well.