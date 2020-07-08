ENGLISH

    List Of Upcoming Budget 5G Smartphones In India

    By
    |

    The next major milestone in the smartphone industry is the 5G connectivity support. Several companies are expected to arrive with 5G smartphones in the near future. Already, many smartphone brands have started unveiling 5G flagship and mid-range devices and these are expected to arrive in the country in the near future.

    Upcoming Budget Smartphones With 5G Connectivity
     

    That said, here we have listed the upcoming budget smartphones with 5G connectivity. Take a look at the list from here.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10X

    Key Specs

    • 6.57 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.6GHz Dimensity 820 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA / NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • GPS + GLONASS
    • USB Type-C
    • 4520 MAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi K30i

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 10, MIUI 11
    • Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
    • 128GB Internal Memory
    • 6GB RAM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4800 mAh battery
    Realme X50M 5G
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
    ZTE Axon 11 SE

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 97% NTSC color gamut
    • Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with MiFlavor 10.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo Y70s

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5: 9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Exynos 880 with 8nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
