List Of Upcoming Budget 5G Smartphones In India

The next major milestone in the smartphone industry is the 5G connectivity support. Several companies are expected to arrive with 5G smartphones in the near future. Already, many smartphone brands have started unveiling 5G flagship and mid-range devices and these are expected to arrive in the country in the near future.

That said, here we have listed the upcoming budget smartphones with 5G connectivity. Take a look at the list from here. Xiaomi Redmi 10X Key Specs 6.57 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.6GHz Dimensity 820 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

5G SA / NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C

4520 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi K30i Key Specs 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 11

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)

128GB Internal Memory

6GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4800 mAh battery Realme X50M 5G Key Specs 6.57-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery ZTE Axon 11 SE Key Specs 6.53-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 97% NTSC color gamut

Octa Core (4 x 2GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with MiFlavor 10.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Vivo Y70s Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5: 9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Exynos 880 with 8nm processor with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

