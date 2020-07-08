Buying Guide: Budget Smartphones To Buy In July

With this progress in the budget smartphone segment, there are bestsellers from numerous brands. These affordable smartphones come with notable specs such as dual-camera or triple-camera units, long-lasting battery life, vibrant display and much more.

If you want to upgrade to a budget smartphone, then you can check out the list below.

Samsung Galaxy M21

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 10A

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh batte ry

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs. 15,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Realme Narzo 10

MRP: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Moto G8 Power Lite

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11

MRP: Rs. 12,646

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

OPPO A52

MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

