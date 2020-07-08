ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Budget Smartphones To Buy In July

    By
    |

    Earlier, budget smartphones that were available in India missed out on some notable aspects such as high-end cameras and long-lasting battery life. The situation has changed now and many smartphone makers have started coming up with attractive features making the budget devices quite impressive.

    With this progress in the budget smartphone segment, there are bestsellers from numerous brands. These affordable smartphones come with notable specs such as dual-camera or triple-camera units, long-lasting battery life, vibrant display and much more.

    If you want to upgrade to a budget smartphone, then you can check out the list below.

    Samsung Galaxy M21

    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Realme 5i
     

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Realme Narzo 10A

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10, upgradable to MIUI 11
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    MRP: Rs. 15,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Realme Narzo 10

    MRP: Rs. 11,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.8GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Moto G8 Power Lite

    MRP: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M11

    MRP: Rs. 12,646
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600×720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A52

    MRP: Rs. 16,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

