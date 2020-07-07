ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon EMI Offers With No Interest Cost On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Buying a smartphone is quite simple these days as you just have to make a few clicks to get your hands on the new device. Adding more convenience and ease to the same, the online retailer Amazon India is providing attractive no-cost EMI payment option on smartphones to make it enticing for buyers.

    EMI Offers On Smartphones
     

    If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can choose any of the devices listed on no-cost EMI on the e-commerce portal Amazon to pay for the same in monthly installments.

    Take a look at the best smartphones that are available at no-cost EMI on Amazon India right now from below.

    OPPO Find X2

    OPPO Find X2

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
    Samsung Galaxy S10
     

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4065mAh (typical) battery
    OnePlus 8 5G

    OnePlus 8 5G

    Offer Available On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP macro camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X