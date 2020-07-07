Just In
Amazon EMI Offers With No Interest Cost On Smartphones
Buying a smartphone is quite simple these days as you just have to make a few clicks to get your hands on the new device. Adding more convenience and ease to the same, the online retailer Amazon India is providing attractive no-cost EMI payment option on smartphones to make it enticing for buyers.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can choose any of the devices listed on no-cost EMI on the e-commerce portal Amazon to pay for the same in monthly installments.
Take a look at the best smartphones that are available at no-cost EMI on Amazon India right now from below.
OPPO Find X2
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge
Samsung Galaxy S10
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7T Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 8 5G
Offer Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP macro camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
