Amazon EMI Offers With No Interest Cost On Smartphones

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can choose any of the devices listed on no-cost EMI on the e-commerce portal Amazon to pay for the same in monthly installments.

Take a look at the best smartphones that are available at no-cost EMI on Amazon India right now from below.

OPPO Find X2

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.7-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage for Find X2 Pro

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 12MP + 13MP telephoto camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Find X2 - 4200mAh (Typical) battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge

Samsung Galaxy S10

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs



6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

OnePlus 7T Pro

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom

Offer Available On Amazon

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery

