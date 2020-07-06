ENGLISH

    Smartphones Price Cut List: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, OPPO Reno 3 Pro, Oppo F15 And More

    By
    |

    Though the prices of many smartphones have gone up after the increase in the GST rate for smartphones, many devices are now much more affordable when compared to the competition.

    Price Cut On Smartphones
     

    We have curated a list of smartphones that have witnessed a price cut and here are the details regarding the smartphones that you can get at a much cheaper rate.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched for Rs. 1,15,999 and the device is now available for Rs. 1,08,999. This is a flagship smartphone that has a folding design technology and is also based on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with plenty of storage and RAM options.

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    The Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched for Rs. 21,999 and the smartphone is now available for Rs. 20,999. This model offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, capable of handling normal day-to-day tasks and a bit of gaming without any issue.

    OPPO Reno 3 Pro
     

    The OPPO Reno 3 Pro is now available for Rs. 29,990 and the device was originally launched for Rs. 31,990. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The device also has an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite retails for Rs. 37,999 and the device was originally launched for Rs. 41,999. This smartphone is based on the flagship Exynos processor with a good camera setup and a premium design language with 6GB RAM.

    Oppo F15

    The Oppo F15 is a mid-range smartphone and the device is now available for Rs. 18,990. Do note that, at the time of launch, the smartphone used to cost Rs. 19,990 and now it costs Rs. 1,000 less than the original MRP. This is a good looking smartphone with a quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone.

    Oppo Reno 2F

    The Oppo Reno 2F is currently on sale for Rs. 23,990 and the device used to cost Rs. 25,990. This is a mid-range device with a 48MP primary camera setup and the phone also has a gradient design back panel.

