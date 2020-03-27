These Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Are Rumored Heavily

The Galaxy A series is an upper mid-range smartphone lineup from Samsung that offers premium features and the Galaxy M series is an affordable range, which goes head-to-head against Realme and Xiaomi smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be the most powerful smartphone in the Galaxy M series of smartphones. It is likely to be based on an upper mid-range octa-core processor with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is likely to offer a 64MP primary camera with probable support for 4K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be one of the first mid-tier smartphones from Samsung with 5G support. The device will be powered by a 5G capable chipset and is likely to come with a bigger battery and fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be a bit more powerful than the Galaxy A51 5G and is likely to have a slightly bigger screen, bigger battery, and a more powerful processor.

It is likely to come with the high-performance camera setup, probably with a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 will be a 4G smartphone, likely to cost around Rs. 10,000, making it an affordable option. The Galaxy M11 will have a big screen and a massive battery, that is likely to last at least for two days on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A91

The Samsung Galaxy A91 will be a power house when it comes to sheer hardware capabilities. The device will be powered by either an upper mid-range or a flagship-grade processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is likely to launch in 2020.