    These Upcoming Samsung Smartphones Are Rumored Heavily

    By
    |

    Samsung is known for its affordable and mid-tier smartphones in addition to the flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series of smartphones. The company has been launching many mid-tier smartphones with an exciting feature set over the last couple of years.

    Upcoming Rumoured Samsung Smartphones
     

    The Galaxy A series is an upper mid-range smartphone lineup from Samsung that offers premium features and the Galaxy M series is an affordable range, which goes head-to-head against Realme and Xiaomi smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy M51

    Samsung Galaxy M51

    The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be the most powerful smartphone in the Galaxy M series of smartphones. It is likely to be based on an upper mid-range octa-core processor with at least 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is likely to offer a 64MP primary camera with probable support for 4K video recording.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

    As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be one of the first mid-tier smartphones from Samsung with 5G support. The device will be powered by a 5G capable chipset and is likely to come with a bigger battery and fast charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

    The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G will be a bit more powerful than the Galaxy A51 5G and is likely to have a slightly bigger screen, bigger battery, and a more powerful processor.

    It is likely to come with the high-performance camera setup, probably with a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    The Samsung Galaxy M11 will be a 4G smartphone, likely to cost around Rs. 10,000, making it an affordable option. The Galaxy M11 will have a big screen and a massive battery, that is likely to last at least for two days on a single charge.

    Samsung Galaxy A91

    Samsung Galaxy A91

    The Samsung Galaxy A91 will be a power house when it comes to sheer hardware capabilities. The device will be powered by either an upper mid-range or a flagship-grade processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is likely to launch in 2020.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
