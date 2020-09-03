List Smartphones Expected Launch In September 2020 In India

Take for instance Poco, the brand is said to bring the Poco X3 and the Poco M3 smartphones in the country. Both the upcoming smartphones are likely to be mid-range offerings. Samsung is also ready to launch the Galaxy A51 5G.

If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone and are looking out for options, then this is the article you need to go through.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

POCO X3 (September 7)

Rumoured Key Specs

6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, having a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

a 64MP Primary Lens, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, a 2MP lens and another 2MP Rear Camera

a 20MP Primary Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera

6GB RAM

Octa-core processor with 2.4GHz Kyro 475 Single-core, 2.2GHz Kyro 475 Single-core and 1.8GHz Kyro 475 Hexa-core

a 5,160mAh Li-ion battery

POCO M3

Rumoured Key Specs

6.6 inches IPS LCD capacitive

Upcoming Snapdragon 700 series

4GB, 6GB

Android 11

64MP, f/1.79, (wide) + 8MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Sony Xperia 5 II (September 17):

Rumoured Key Specs

6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR Display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card

Android 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE

4000mAh Battery

Motorola Razr 5G (September 9)

Rumoured Key Specs



6.2 inches Foldable P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)

48 MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 2800 mAh, non-removable

Realme 7

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging

Realme X7 5G

Key Specs



6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery

Galaxy Z Fold2

Key Specs