List Smartphones Expected Launch In September 2020 In India
Smartphone industry has seen multiple launches throughout this year. We have seen products across various categories ranging from budget to flagship smartphones. In fact, the impact due to the novel coronavirus outbreak leading to a lockdown situation across the globe had a little impact on the new arrivals. Multiple brands are gearing up to launch their new offerings in the Indian market.
Take for instance Poco, the brand is said to bring the Poco X3 and the Poco M3 smartphones in the country. Both the upcoming smartphones are likely to be mid-range offerings. Samsung is also ready to launch the Galaxy A51 5G.
If you have been planning to buy a new smartphone and are looking out for options, then this is the article you need to go through.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
POCO X3 (September 7)
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, having a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- a 64MP Primary Lens, 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens, a 2MP lens and another 2MP Rear Camera
- a 20MP Primary Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera
- 6GB RAM
- Octa-core processor with 2.4GHz Kyro 475 Single-core, 2.2GHz Kyro 475 Single-core and 1.8GHz Kyro 475 Hexa-core
- a 5,160mAh Li-ion battery
POCO M3
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.6 inches IPS LCD capacitive
- Upcoming Snapdragon 700 series
- 4GB, 6GB
- Android 11
- 64MP, f/1.79, (wide) + 8MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Sony Xperia 5 II (September 17):
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED HDR Display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 1TB via microSD card
- Android 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G (sub-6GHz) / 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh Battery
Motorola Razr 5G (September 9)
- 6.2 inches Foldable P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10
- Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
- 48 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 2800 mAh, non-removable
Realme 7
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme X7 Pro 5G
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D 120Hz AMOLED display, 1200 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (4×A77 2.6GHz + 4×A55 2.0GHz) Dimensity 1000+ 7nm processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
Realme X7 5G
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with realme UI
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery
Galaxy Z Fold2
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
