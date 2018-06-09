List of Xiaomi smartphones to support single camera portrait mode

Xiaomi recently announced its tenth edition of the Android-based custom OS, the MIUI 10 in India along with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. The MIUI 10 offers a complete design overhaul, which has a new notification panel, new recent apps tray, and other optimization to offer smoother UI performance.

One feature that caught our attention was the AI backed portrait mode on a single camera smartphone. Yes, with the MIUI 10, some of the Xiaomi smartphones, which just have a single primary camera can now support portrait mode. Here is the list of the smartphones that support single camera portrait mode.

List of smartphones to support single camera bokeh effect (one primary camera):

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 5s

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (India)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

List of smartphones to support single camera portrait for the front-facing selfie camera:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Mi 6

Here are the features of the MIUI 10:

AI MIUI 10 is all about AI, which is currently the talk of the town and the word AI is being used across the sectors. Starting with the MIUI 10, Xiaomi will use the AI extensively to boost the performance of the older devices. One major implementation of the AI will be in the camera. MIUI 10 enables portrait mode even on the smartphones with a single camera using AI feature. In fact, Google uses similar technology in the Pixel series of smartphones to get portrait photos on a single camera.

AI Preload is one of those applications, which will help the smartphone to open an app quickly. The AI will pre-load the app in the background based on the user's way of accessing those apps and this feature will get better over the time. This means the most used apps by a user will now open faster. However, as for this feature to work effectively, the apps need to stay active in the background, which might consume a battery.

Revamped UI MIUI 10 is an OS that is made for smartphones with taller display or smartphones with a higher screen to body ratio. Which also hints that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones might only offer 18:9 aspect ratio. Overall, Xiaomi has kept the home screen similar to the MIUI 10. The major changes are found in the notification shade, recent apps, and volume controls.

The main design is now heavily inspired by Google's material design and looks clear and similar to the one found on the Android P Beta OS. MIUI Ecosystem is the last but not the least interesting one. This feature is similar to the Apple HomeKit and can be used to control different IoT/smart home accessories without installing an app and this feature is built on to the MIUI 10.

Availability:

The China Developers ROM (closed beta) will be available from June 1st for the following devices: FYI, only a handful of users will have access to this version of MIUI 10. The stable MIUI 10 update will be available by the end of 2018.