List of Xiaomi smartphones that will receive Android Oreo and Pie updates

Throughout the period since Android Pie OS has traditionally made a breakthrough, several smartphones are coming up with this version either as an update or pre-installed. Like couple other mobile makers, Xiaomi also have left its peers surprised with the inclusion of Pie OS in some of its handsets.

These devices have already been gaining tremendous applause with the use of Android Oreo, which houses lot of amazing features that make your apps run smoothly. Also, with an update option to Pie- the OS looks more promising in catering some of the finest and rarest attributes.

With Oreo, you get a native picture-in-picture feature. When you're watching a video in an app like Netflix or VLC, just hit the Home button and the video will shrink to a little floating window. You can then open any other app and do other activity.

With Oreo, you can let Google automatically fill in login details for apps which comes under password autofill feature. You have a new and better Emoji styling. There are some more interesting features which you will find on using Android Oreo.

Whereas, Android Pie also have lot to offer. It comes with IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol which is also known as Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT). This new feature enables indoor GPS style tracking by determining your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you navigate indoors. It means you can now find your way across short distances within malls and large buildings.

The OS also comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you. There are several other amazing functions from the nutshell of Pie OS which will really make you feel more attracted towards your handset.

Xiaomi Mi 5 will get Android 8.0 Oreo Key Specs

5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

1.8 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 820 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Sim

16 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

4 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

Infrared Sensor

3000 MAh Battery

5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

2.15 GHz Quad Core Snapdragon 821 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Sim

12 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

4 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

3200 MAh Battery

5.7-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display, 550 nits brightness, 94% NTSC color gamut, 1300 : 1 contrast ratio

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage / 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras

4MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh (typ) / 3700mAh (min) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

5.15 Inch FHD Full Lamination Display

2.45 GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Sim

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash And PDAF

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi/NFC/Bluetooth

3350 MAh Battery

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8) / 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging

6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging

6.4 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

16 MP Auto Focus Camera With Dual LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE

WiFi

Bluetooth

NFC

4400 MAh Battery

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) OLED 3D dual curved glass display, 110% NTSC color gamut

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB DDR4 RAM with 64GB internal (UFS 2.0) memory / 6GB DDR4 RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

22.56MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4070mAh (typical) / 4000mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 550 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

16MP front-facing camera, 2μm pixel size

4G LTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with 26mm wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging

5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

6.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

MIUI based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano / nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5500mAh (typical) / 5400mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0