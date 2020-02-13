Looking For Budget Smartphones? Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Provides Attractive Discounts

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza: Offers On Budget Smartphones

Flipkart offers include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, exchange offers, cashback offers, extra discounts, and more.

Vivo Z1X

The smartphone is available from Rs. 17,990 with 28% off, on Flipkart. It comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and 4500mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,500 per month.

Moto E6s

Get the device from Rs. 6,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 6.1-inch HD+ display, 8MP front camera, and 3000mAh battery capacity.

Honor 20i

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 10,750 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor and comes with 3400mAh battery.

vivo U10

The handset's key features are 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor. It is priced at Rs. 8,990. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 750 per month.

Oppo A3s

It sports 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4230mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 448 per month.

Infinix note 5

It comes with 4500mAh battery backup and 12MP rear camera. The handset is available at Rs. 6,999 with 36% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 584 per month.

Moto G8 Plus

Buy the handset at Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 1,084 per month. It packs a 48MP triple rear camera setup, 25MP front camera and a 6.3-inch FHD+ display.

Motorola One Vision

Get the device from Rs. 13,999, and avail a starting EMI on the phone from Rs. 1,167 per month. The highlights of the phone are 48MP dual rear cameras, 6.3-inch display, and 3500mAh battery capacity.