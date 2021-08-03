Just In
Mi Exchange Days sale: Best Time To Upgrade Old Phone To New Mi Smartphones
If you have an old smartphone that is bothering you too much with a lot of issues, and you want to exchange it to upgrade to a new smartphone, then this is the right time. Xiaomi has announced the Mi Exchange Days sale for its customers on its official website, Mi.com. Well, the sale is live for three days from August 2 to August 4.
During this sale, you can exchange your old smartphone and purchase a new one at relatively lower pricing and get a discount of up to Rs. 15,000. In addition to the exchange value of up to Rs. 13,000 on your old phone, you can get Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. Check out the Mi smartphones you can upgrade to during this offer.
Mi 11X 5G
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999
Offers:
- Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.
- Save up to Rs.15,000 with Mi Exchange
- No Cost EMI Available
- Get Times Prime Free Membership worth up to Rs.60,000
- Get Mi WiFi Smart Speaker at Rs. 1,999
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
The Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G is a mid-range 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 33,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 29,999 along with Rs. 2,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 15,000 exchange discount, free Prime membership and more.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Offers:
- Rs.3,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.
- Save up to Rs.15,000 with Mi Exchange
- No Cost EMI Availablelearn more
- Get Times Prime Free Membership worth up to Rs.60,000
- Get Mi WiFi Smart Speaker at Rs. 1,999
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 47,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 39,999 along with Rs. 3,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 15,000 exchange discount, free Prime membership and more.
Mi 10i
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Offers:
- Rs.1,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.
- No Cost EMI Available
- Save up to Rs.13,000 with Mi Exchange
- Pay via MobiKwik & Get Flat Rs.200 Cashback. Use Code "SAVE200"
- Get Mi WiFi Smart Speaker at Rs. 1,999
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
- Jio Benefits worth Rs.10,000 | Applicable on Rs. 349 Plan
The Xiaomi Mi 10i is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 24,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 21,999 along with Rs. 1,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 13,000 exchange discount, free Prime membership and more.
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Offers:
- Save up to Rs.10,750 with Mi Exchange on 6GB+128GB
- Get Mi WiFi Smart Speaker at Rs.1,999
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
- Jio Benefits worth Rs.10,000 | Applicable on Rs.349
The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 19,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs.10,750 along with Rs. 1,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 10,750 exchange discount and more.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs.1,500 Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Easy EMI
- No Cost EMI Available
- Save up to Rs.11,000 with Mi Exchange on 6GB+128GB
- Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card.
- Pay via MobiKwik & Get Flat Rs.200 Cashback. Use Code "SAVE200"
- Get Mi WiFi Smart Speaker at Rs. 1,999
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
- Jio Benefits worth Rs.10,000 | Applicable on Rs. 349 Plan
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 22,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 19,999 along with Rs. 1,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 11,000 exchange discount and more.
Redmi Note 10S
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999
Offers:
- Up to Rs.1,000 Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI
- No Cost EMI Available
- Save up to Rs.10,500 with Mi Exchange on 6GB+64GBlearn more
- Pay via MobiKwik & Get Flat Rs.200 Cashback. Use Code "SAVE200"
- Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card
- Get Mi WiFi Smart Speaker Rs.1,999
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
The Redmi Note 10S is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 18,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 15,999 along with Rs. 1,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 10,500 exchange discount and more.
Mi 10T
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999
Offers:
- Rs.2,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.
- Save up to Rs.14,000 with Mi Exchange
- No Cost EMI Available
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
The Mi 10T is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 39,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 32,999 along with Rs. 2,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs.14,000 exchange discount and more.
Mi 10T Pro
Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Offers:
- Rs. 2,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card
- Save up to Rs.13,000 with Mi Exchange
- No Cost EMI Available
- Cover your phone's screen against accidental & liquid damages with Mi Screen Protect. 2 claims per year!
The Mi 10T Pro is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 47,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 36,999 along with Rs. 2,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs.13,000 exchange discount and more.
