Mi Exchange Days sale: Best Time To Upgrade Old Phone To New Mi Smartphones

During this sale, you can exchange your old smartphone and purchase a new one at relatively lower pricing and get a discount of up to Rs. 15,000. In addition to the exchange value of up to Rs. 13,000 on your old phone, you can get Rs. 1,500 instant discount on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. Check out the Mi smartphones you can upgrade to during this offer.

Mi 11X 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,999

Offers:

Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.

No Cost EMI Available

The Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G is a mid-range 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 33,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 29,999 along with Rs. 2,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 15,000 exchange discount, free Prime membership and more.

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

Offers:

Rs.3,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.

No Cost EMI Availablelearn more

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 47,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 39,999 along with Rs. 3,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 15,000 exchange discount, free Prime membership and more.

Mi 10i

Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999

Offers:

Rs.1,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.

No Cost EMI Available

Pay via MobiKwik & Get Flat Rs.200 Cashback. Use Code "SAVE200"

Jio Benefits worth Rs.10,000 | Applicable on Rs. 349 Plan

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 24,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 21,999 along with Rs. 1,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 13,000 exchange discount, free Prime membership and more.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

Offers:

Save up to Rs.10,750 with Mi Exchange on 6GB+128GB

Jio Benefits worth Rs.10,000 | Applicable on Rs.349

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 19,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs.10,750 along with Rs. 1,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 10,750 exchange discount and more.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

Offers:

Up to Rs.1,500 Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Easy EMI

No Cost EMI Available

Save up to Rs.11,000 with Mi Exchange on 6GB+128GB

Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card.

Pay via MobiKwik & Get Flat Rs.200 Cashback. Use Code "SAVE200"

Jio Benefits worth Rs.10,000 | Applicable on Rs. 349 Plan

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 22,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 19,999 along with Rs. 1,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 11,000 exchange discount and more.

Redmi Note 10S

Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

Offers:

Up to Rs.1,000 Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI

No Cost EMI Available

Save up to Rs.10,500 with Mi Exchange on 6GB+64GBlearn more

Pay via MobiKwik & Get Flat Rs.200 Cashback. Use Code "SAVE200"

Avail No Cost EMI offer with BFL EMI Network Card

The Redmi Note 10S is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 18,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 15,999 along with Rs. 1,000 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs. 10,500 exchange discount and more.

Mi 10T

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999

Offers:

Rs.2,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card.

Save up to Rs.14,000 with Mi Exchange

No Cost EMI Available

The Mi 10T is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 39,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 32,999 along with Rs. 2,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs.14,000 exchange discount and more.

Mi 10T Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

Offers:

Rs. 2,500 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card

Save up to Rs.13,000 with Mi Exchange

No Cost EMI Available

The Mi 10T Pro is a 5G smartphone that was priced at Rs. 47,999 earlier. During this Mi exchange sale, you can get it for Rs. 36,999 along with Rs. 2,500 instant discount, no-cost EMI, up to Rs.13,000 exchange discount and more.