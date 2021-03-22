Just In
Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Which One Should You Consider?
Micromax IN 1 is the latest budget-centric device from the company. On the other hand, the Poco M3 is also available in this price segment which made its debut last month with power-packed features. So, which phone offers better features and why it should be a better choice?
Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Price
Starting with the price, the Micromax IN 1 comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. However, both models can be purchased at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 11,499 respectively, on its first sale which has been set for March 26.
On the other hand, the Poco M3 was launched at Rs. 10,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Front Design
The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and punch-hole cutout. In contrast, the Poco M3 has a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. Besides, both models do not support high refresh rate and are also bit bulky.
Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Under The Hood
In terms of processor, the Micromax IN 1 packs the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, while the Poco M3 is based on the Snapdragon 662 SoC. Both are mid-range processor which can handle day-to-day usage without any issues. Furthermore, both run Android 10 OS; however, the Micromax IN 1 promises to get Android 11 update by May.
The key highlight of the Poco M3 is its huge 6,000 mAh battery, while the Micromax IN 1 packs a 5,000 mAh battery. However, both come with 18W fast charging.
Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Camera
For imaging, both units share similar camera features. Both have a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, they feature an 8MP camera for selfies and videos.
Micromax IN 1 Vs Poco M3: Which One Should You Pick?
As we can see both share almost similar features; however, the Poco M3 can be a good budget device for gaming lovers. Another plus point is that the Poco M3 supports an additional storage expansion of up to 512GB unlike 256GB on the Micromax In 1. However, the Micromax In 1 also supports L1 Widevine for HD playback. All in all, the Poco M3 can be a better choice over the Micromax IN 1 in this segment.
