Micromax In 1 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched At Price Of Rs. 9,999 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax has added another handset named Micromax In 1 to its In-series. The budget-centric handset features an X pattern on the back like the In Note 1. Key features of the device include the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Micromax In 1 Price And Sale In India

The Micromax In 1 price starts at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB model, Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. However, both models can be purchased at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 11,499 respectively, as a part of an introductory offer. The device comes in Blue and Purple colors and will go on sale starting March 26 at 12 pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Micromax website.

Micromax In 1 Key Specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits peak brightness. However, it supports a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Under the hood, the device runs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of default storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the software front, the Micromax In 1 ships with Android 10 OS; however, it promises to get an Android 11 update by May 2021. The handset is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. For imaging, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and videos which is housed into a punch-hole cutout.

Furthermore, the Micromax In 1 also comes with L1 Widevine support for HD playback, and connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, dual-VoLTE, dual-VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it has a rear-mounted physical sensor and it measures 165.24 x 76.95 x 8.99 mm dimension-wise.

Micromax In 1: Better Than Competition?

In this price range, the device can be a good competitor to the recently launched Galaxy M12. Comparing the features of both the devices, some specs like a 90Hz display, wide-angle sensor are missing from the Micromax In 1 which could be a barrier for the handset.

