Micromax In 1 Design Revealed Via Flipkart Teaser: MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 6GB RAM Also Rumored News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax is all set to launch another handset -- the Micromax In 1 soon in India. The launch is scheduled for March 19 at 12PM and it will be sold exclusive on Flipkart. A teaser poster on Flipkart has revealed the design of the handset. According to the teaser, the handset will come with triple rear cameras along with an LED flash which will be placed into a rectangular module.

There is also a physical fingerprint sensor for security at the back and it will come in Purple and Blue color options. Besides, Tushar Mehta from XDA-Developers has shared the features of the upcoming Micromax In 1.

Micromax In 1 Expected Specifications

If the rumors turn out to be true, then the Micromax In 1 would launch with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout. Under the hood, it will run the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which does not support 5G connectivity. Last month, the company's co-founder teased the arrival of one 5G device in a YouTube Q&A session called 'Let's Talk INdiaKeLiye'. So, it remains to be seen whether the phone will come with 5G connectivity.

Furthermore, the handset is said to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option that is also believed to support a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Micromax In 1 is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For photography, the triple lens setup might include a 48MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors. Upfront, it is listed to get an 8MP camera for selfies and videos.

Is Micromax In 1 Worth Considering?

Going by the Flipkart teaser image, the Micromax In 1 has the same X-shaped pattern on the back as its predecessor In Note 1 which hints us the upcoming phone might be downgrade version. To recall, the In Note 1 is selling in the country at starting at Rs. 11,499. The In Note 1 offers a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel, a huge 5,000 mAh battery, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India