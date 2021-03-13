Micromax IN 1 India Launch Date Revealed: What We Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The homegrown smartphone brand Micromax made a comeback with the launch of the IN 1b and IN Note 1 last year. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch another smartphone in the In series with the launch of the Micromax IN 1. The launch of this upcoming smartphone is slated for March 19, 2021.

Notably, it will be launched via an online event as the other brands during the pandemic crisis. The launch is slated to debut at 12 PM on March 19. Interested users can follow the launch as it unfolds via the official Micromax website. Also, it is believed that Micromax is all set to launch several new products such as smart TVs, ACs and more in addition to a new smartphone.

Micromax IN 1: What We Expect

As of now, nothing much is known about this new Micromax smartphone but it is expected to be a 5G smartphone as Rahul Sharma, the company's co-founder teased the arrival of one such device. In February, in a YouTube Q&A session of 'Let's Talk INdia Ke Liye', he teased a 5G smartphone likely on cards.

From the existing reports, it looks like the Micromax IN 1 might arrive with an entry-level MediaTek Dimensity SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. Given that the launch is a week away from now, we can expect further details regarding the upcoming Micromax smartphone will be revealed in the coming days.

Previously, Micromax confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with 6GB RAM, liquid cooling tech for better heat dissipation and a fast screen refresh rate. Furthermore, it will arrive with the Widevine L1 certifications to support HD video playback on specific apps such as Prime Video, Netflix and more.

Micromax IN Note 1, IN 1b Specs

Talking about the Micromax 1N Note, the smartphone bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with HyperEngine gaming, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage space.

The device runs on Android 10 OS and is upgradeable to Android 11 and Android 12. It flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a quad-cameras at the back with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP wide-angle secondary lens, and two 2MP cameras. The smartphone adorns a 16MP wide-angle on the front with 78-degree FoV for selfies and video chats. The Micromax IN Note 1 gets the power from a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Micromax IN 1b has been launched with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a waterdrop notch. The phone equips a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC teamed up with Mali-G52 GPU, up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB storage along with a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 OS and can be upgradeable to Android 11 and Android 12 updates.

For imaging, the Micromax IN 1b features dual-cameras at the back with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. There is an 8MP snapper on the front as well. A 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging support fuels the phone from within and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

