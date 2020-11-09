Micromax In Note 1, In 1b Pre-Orders To Begin On November 10 At 12PM News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax In Note 1 and the In 1b pre-booking details are out. Both newly launched phones will be up for pre-booking starting tomorrow (November 10) at 12 PM (noon) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. However, the sale will take place for both units starting November 24. The handsets are already listed on the e-commerce site with 'coming soon' and Flipkart has included various discount offers as well. Let's take a look at the features and pricing details of the handsets.

Micromax In Note 1, In 1b Price In India

The Micromax In Note 1 will cost Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model, while the 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 12,499. The phone will be available in Green and White color options.

On the other hand, the In 1b comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the high-end 4GB RAM and 64GB model will cost Rs. 7,999. For color options, the In 1b will be available in blue, green, and purple color options.

Micromax In Note 1, In 1b Specifications

In terms of features, the Micromax In Note 1 comes with a larger 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with an X pattern design on the backside, whereas the Micromax In 1b sports a 6.52-inch LCD panel. The In Note 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor and the In 1b gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Software-wise both devices run on Android 10 and you get the same 5,000 mAh battery units on both models. However, the In Note 1 supports 18W fast charging technology, while the In 1b comes with 10W charging technology.

However, both phones are slightly different in terms of camera. You get a 48MP quad-rear camera setup on the In Note 1 and the In 1b has a 13MP dual-rear lens setup. For selfies, the In Note 1 packs a 16MP front shooter, while the In 1b gets an 8MP camera at the front.

