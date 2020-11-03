Micromax In Note 1 With MediaTek Helio G85 Processor Goes Official; Starting Price At Rs. 10,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax has finally made its comeback with the launch of the In series. The company has introduced two models namely the Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1B under the series. The Micromax In 1B is the most affordable handset, while the In Note 1 will cost a little higher. Micromax used features like the Mediatek Helio G85 processor, 5,000 mAh battery quad-camera setup on the In Note 1.

What Micromax In Note 1 Offers?

Starting with the display, the handset comes with a larger 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Besides, the display features 450nits peak brightness and an aspect ratio of 21:9.

In terms of design, the handset has an X pattern on the backside and it also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. You get the fingerprint sensor under the rear camera. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and volume, power buttons are placed on the right edge of the phone.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD slot. For photography, you get a quad-camera setup at the back panel on the Micromax In Note 1. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the handset offers a 16MP selfie camera.

Software-wise it runs on Android 10 and users will also get Android 11 and Android 12 updates in the future. Further, the device houses a 5,000 mAh battery and supports an 18W fast charging technology. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port.

Price In India And Sale Date, Availability

The price of the Micromax In Note 1 in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model, while the 128GB storage option will cost Rs. 12,499. Interested buyers can purchase the handset starting November 24 via Flipkart and the company's website. The phone comes in Green and White color options. Do note that, the White color option of the Micromax In Note 1 comes does not feature an X-shaped pattern.

Should You Buy Micromax In Note 1?

At Rs. 10,999 the handset is offering a gaming-centric processor, large display, 5,000 mAh along with stock Android experience. Talking about the competition, the smartphone will give tough competition against other brands like Realme, Redmi, Vivo.

The newly launch Realme Narzo 20 is also available at almost the same price point as the In Note 1 and the Narzo 20 also features the same chipset and 48MP main lens. However, you get a quad camera and a higher screen solution on the In Note 1.

Best Mobiles in India