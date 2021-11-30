Will Apple iPhone Become ‘Obsolete’ By 2032? Analyst Claims So

Kuo suggests that the Cupertino-based company will replace the iPhone within just a decade - by 2032. The device replacing it would be an augmented reality (AR) device. AR is computer-produced images overlaid on the real world around us.

AR Headset Will Replace The iPhone

Major tech firms including Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are betting big on developing AR devices that can be worn by users. Some of these devices such as Microsoft HoloLens already exist. Most analysts believe the device from Apple will be a pair of glasses that enable users to change the world around them.

The device could come in handy to overlay map directions, provide info about what the user is seeing, or play AR/VR games. As per 9to5Mac, Kuo explained that the company's timeline sees the iPhone being replaced in a decade.

"Currently, there are more than one billion active iPhone users," said Kuo. "If Apple's goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in 10 years, it means Apple will sell at least one billion AR devices in 10 years."

AR/VR Headsets Are The Next Big Thing

More importantly, Kuo emphasized that the success of these glasses will depend on how detached they are from the iPhone. "If the AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product. An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience."

Apple is said to launch an early version of its smart glasses in 2022. These will go head-to-head with other AR/VR headsets such as Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 ad HTC Vive. As per Kuo, this device won't be dependent on the iPhone for performance - and will come "with the same computing power level as the Mac."

If the rumors are to be believed, the headset will come equipped with two Sony 4K micro OLED displays. It means it will support virtual reality applications. AR and VR will bring the headset in line with Mark Zuckerberg's vision of the Metaverse, which will allow users to live in a virtual environment inside the Metaverse. Apple has previously confirmed its interest in VR and AR but is yet to announce a dedicated headset.

Not Everyone Aboard On Plans Of Metaverse

Not everyone seems impressed by the idea of the metaverse. Louis Rosenberg, a computer scientist, who created the first functional AR system at the Air Force Research Laboratory, warns the metaverse could bring a real-life dystopia that has only been seen in films until now.

"I am concerned about the legitimate uses of AR by the powerful platform providers that will control the infrastructure," Rosenberg wrote in the essay for Big Think. He believes that third parties could bring in "paid filter layers," allowing a certain group of users to see specific tags over real-life people. These tags could be circulated and provide information about them.