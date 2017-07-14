Missed the Amazon Prime Day sale, here are 10 great deals on smartphones

Recently, the Amazon Prime Day sale was held on July 11. But that does not mean that you will not get any more offers from the retailer.
Well, the Amazon India website has a slew of enticing deals every day for its consumers. If you choose to buy a new smartphone and looking out to avail some deals, then you can head on to Amazon to avail attractive offers from the retailer.
Despite the fact that the pre-GST and Prime Day sale offers are over, the online retailer is offering a slew of attractive offers and discounts on a range of smartphones.
You can get to know more by scrolling the list below as we have listed 10 such irresistible smartphone deals for you.
15% off on Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Jet Black, 128GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 401ppi display, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 3D Touch
- Quad-core A10 Fusion 64-bit processor with six-core GPU, M10 motion co-processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB,128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 10
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.8) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2,900 mAh battery built-in battery
23% off on Google Pixel (Very Silver, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.5 inch QHD AMOLED Display
- 2.15GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32/128 ROM
- 12MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth
- 3450 MAh Battery
22% off on Gionee A1 (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
41% off on Motorola Moto X Force (Black, 32GB)
Key Features
- 5.4-inch (1440×2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 540 ppi display with Moto Shattershield
- 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 810 processor with Adreno 430 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 21MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 3760mAh battery with Turbo charging, PMA and Qi wireless charging
29% off on LG G6 FullVision (Astro Black)
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 2880 pixels) QHD+ LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 564 PPI
- Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 32GB / 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0, Google Assistant
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front camera with 100-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
15% off on Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
38% off on Lenovo Z2 Plus (Black, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.15GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 3GB DDR4 RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
44% off on Apple iPhone SE (Space Grey, 16GB)
Key Features
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
7% off on Apple iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32GB)
Key Features
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display
- A8 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture
- 8MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- LTE Support
10% off on Vivo V5S (Matte Black)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
11% off on Nubia M2 Lite (Black-Gold, 4 GB RAM + 32GB Memory)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch TFT HD capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and 267 ppi pixel density
- 13MP primary camera
- 16MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 1.5GHz + 1GHz MTK 6750 A53 octa core processor, Mali T860 520MHz GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB
- dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3000mAH lithium-ion battery
19% off on Asus Zenfone 3s Max (Gold, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Key Features
- 5.2-inch HD On-Cell 2.5D glass with 5 point multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 13MP primary camera
- 8MP front facing camera
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 2TB and dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat) operating system M
- ediatek MT6750 Octa-core 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 Mali-T860MP2
- 5000mAH lithium-polymer battery
24% off on Sony Xperia XA Dual (Lime Gold)
Key Features
- 5-inch HD capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 13MP primary camera with hybrid auto focus
- 8MP front facing camera for low light selfies
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system
- 2GHz MediaTek Helio octa core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 200GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+2G)
- 2300mAH lithium-ion battery upto 2 days life with stamina mode
30% off on Motorola Moto Z with Style Mod (White, 64GB)
Key Features
- 5.5-inch quad HD AMOLED display, 535 ppi, finger print reader and water repellent nano-coating, aircraft-grade aluminum chassis with Corning Gorilla glass
- Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- 1.8 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU natural language processor
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable up to 2TB and dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+4G), 4G VoLTE
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera with display flash
- 2600 mAh all day battery with TurboPower charging