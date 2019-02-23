ENGLISH

    Most expected 5G premium smartphones of 2019

    In which brand's 5G smartphone are you interested?

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    2019 is going to be the year of 5G smartphones, where the companies like Samsung, Huawei, LG, and other Android smartphone OEMs are expected to launch smartphones with 5G connectivity capabilities. Here are the most expected 5G smartphones of 2019.

    Most expected 5G premium smartphones of 2019

     

    There are plenty of features of 5G. 5G is the next step to ensuring that everyone can download much faster. With 5G, you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. The aforementioned enormous speeds are a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices.

    This network option also bring along some cons. It comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

    Key Specs

    • 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution
    • In-screen fingerprint scanner
    • 5G
    • Triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses
    • Dual-lens front-facing camera
    • 3,000 mAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note10

    Key specs

    • 6.75-inch (17.15 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels
    • Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and Mali-G72 MP18 GPU
    • 64GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 512GB
    • 13 MP + 13 MP dual rear camera
    • 8 MP Front Camera
    • 4100 mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0

    LG V50 ThinQ 5G

    Key Specs

    • Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 processor
    • Vapor chamber cooling system
    • High-capacity 4,000mAh battery
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Triple rear camera

    Sony Xperia 1

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED Cinema-Wide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass
    • Snapdragon 855 processor
    • 6GB of RAM
    • 128GB of storage
    • microSD support up to 512GB
    • 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel super-wide angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization
    • 8-megapixel selfie camera
    • 3,300 mAh battery with fast charging
    • fingerprint sensor on the side
    • IP68 dust and water certification
    • 4G LTE
    • Dual-SIM support
    • USB-C connectivity
    • Android 9 Pie

    Huawei Mate X

    Key Specs

    • QHD+ OLED display
    • Octa-core Kirin 980 processor
    • 64/128 GB variants

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (16.23 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage
    • 12 MP + 12 MP dual rear camera
    • 24 MP + 2 MP dual front cameras
    • 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0
    • 5G

    Huawei Mate 30

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch IPS display with resolution of 1440 X 2880 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-core Hisilicon kirin 990 processor
    • 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
    • 5G
    • 4600 mAh battery

    OnePlus 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset
    • 5G technology
    • Dual 16MP rear camera
    • 20MP front shooter
    • 64GB fixed internal storage
    • 3,500mAh Li-Po battery

    Asus ZenFone 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels
    • Dual-core 2 GHz, Intel Atom Z2580 that is coupled with PowerVR SGX544MP2 GPU
    • 2GB RAM and 16 GB storage default memory capacity
    • Expandable up to another up to 64 GB
    • 5G connectivity
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 2MP selfie camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
    • Android OS, v4.3 (Jelly Bean)

    Poco F2

    Key Specs

    • 1080 x 2246 pixels 6.3 inches display
    • Android 9.0 Pie
    • Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with and 128GB native storage capacity
    • 24 MP (f/1.7) + 13 MP (f/2.4) + 8 MP (f/2.2) Triple Camera with Dual LED Flash
    • 20 MP + 8 MP Camera with AI
    • Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
    • 5G connectivity

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
