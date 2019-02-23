Most expected 5G premium smartphones of 2019 Features oi-Harish Kumar In which brand's 5G smartphone are you interested?

2019 is going to be the year of 5G smartphones, where the companies like Samsung, Huawei, LG, and other Android smartphone OEMs are expected to launch smartphones with 5G connectivity capabilities. Here are the most expected 5G smartphones of 2019.

There are plenty of features of 5G. 5G is the next step to ensuring that everyone can download much faster. With 5G, you are guaranteed significantly more speed than 4G. The aforementioned enormous speeds are a result of using the cell with a limited amount of connected devices.

This network option also bring along some cons. It comes with bigger bandwidth, offering minimum coverage. Hence, it will be much more expensive to implement and many carriers may choose not to adopt it altogether. Another issue is its frequency spectrum. The very limited amount of space in the radio spectrum makes it difficult to apply new technologies to carrier networks. We've already overcrowded it, and 5G isn't going to make things any easier.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Specs 19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution

In-screen fingerprint scanner

5G

Triple-lens rear camera on the top-end model 12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

Dual-lens front-facing camera

3,000 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note10 Key specs 6.75-inch (17.15 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels

Octa core (2.7 GHz, Quad core, M3 Mongoose + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and Mali-G72 MP18 GPU

64GB internal storage

Expandable up to 512GB

13 MP + 13 MP dual rear camera

8 MP Front Camera

4100 mAh battery with Quick Charging v3.0 LG V50 ThinQ 5G Key Specs Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 processor

Vapor chamber cooling system

High-capacity 4,000mAh battery

In-display fingerprint sensor

Triple rear camera Sony Xperia 1 Key Specs 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED Cinema-Wide display with 21:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 glass

Snapdragon 855 processor

6GB of RAM

128GB of storage

microSD support up to 512GB

12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel super-wide angle lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with optical image stabilization

8-megapixel selfie camera

3,300 mAh battery with fast charging

fingerprint sensor on the side

IP68 dust and water certification

4G LTE

Dual-SIM support

USB-C connectivity

Android 9 Pie Huawei Mate X Key Specs QHD+ OLED display

Octa-core Kirin 980 processor

64/128 GB variants Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Key Specs 6.39-inch (16.23 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels

Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) processor paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage

12 MP + 12 MP dual rear camera

24 MP + 2 MP dual front cameras

3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0

5G Huawei Mate 30 Key Specs 6-inch IPS display with resolution of 1440 X 2880 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-core Hisilicon kirin 990 processor

6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

5G

4600 mAh battery OnePlus 7 Key Specs 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset

5G technology

Dual 16MP rear camera

20MP front shooter

64GB fixed internal storage

3,500mAh Li-Po battery Asus ZenFone 6 Key Specs 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels

Dual-core 2 GHz, Intel Atom Z2580 that is coupled with PowerVR SGX544MP2 GPU

2GB RAM and 16 GB storage default memory capacity

Expandable up to another up to 64 GB

5G connectivity

13MP rear camera

2MP selfie camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery

Android OS, v4.3 (Jelly Bean) Poco F2 Key Specs 1080 x 2246 pixels 6.3 inches display

Android 9.0 Pie

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with and 128GB native storage capacity

24 MP (f/1.7) + 13 MP (f/2.4) + 8 MP (f/2.2) Triple Camera with Dual LED Flash

20 MP + 8 MP Camera with AI

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

5G connectivity