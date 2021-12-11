ENGLISH

    Most Searched Apple iPhones As Per Google Trends: iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, And More

    By
    |

    Apple iPhones are always premium and have a niche set of users. In India, these devices have become relatively affordable, thanks to the schemes that are available by partner banks and telecom operators. There are some bundled plans, discounts, cashbacks and EMI plans that make many people buy iPhones.

     

    Most Searched Apple iPhones As Per Google Trends

    This year, Apple launched the iPhone 13 series with four new models and discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro models. Also, it slashed the cost of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series, thereby making them more affordable.

    Eventually, there were increased searches on Google regarding the iPhones. Here, we have listed the most searched iPhones this year on Google.

    Apple iPhone 13
     

    Apple iPhone 13

    Price: Rs. 79,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
    • Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
    • Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
    • Up to 19 hours of video playback
    • Durable design with Ceramic Shield
    • Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
    • iOS 15 packs new features to do more with iPhone than ever before
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Price: Rs. 119,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    • Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,29,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    • Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Price: Rs. 59,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.4 inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP Front Camera
    • A14 Bionic Chip with Next Generation Neural Engine Processor
    • Ceramic Shield
    • Industry-leading IP68 Water Resistance
    • All Screen OLED Display
    • Li-Ion 2227 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 12

    Apple iPhone 12

    Price: Rs. 65,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    • Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Mini

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini

    Price: Rs. 69,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display
    • Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
    • Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
    • Up to 17 hours of video playback
    • Durable design with Ceramic Shield
    • Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
    • iOS 15
    • Li-Ion 2438 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,29,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel
    • Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos
    • 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance
    • Up to 28 hours of video playback, the best battery life ever in an iPhone
    • Durable design with Ceramic Shield
    • Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
    • iOS 15 packs new features to do more with iPhone than ever before
    • Li-Ion 4352 mAh, non-removable Battery

    Story first published: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
