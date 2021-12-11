Most Searched Apple iPhones As Per Google Trends: iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, And More

This year, Apple launched the iPhone 13 series with four new models and discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro models. Also, it slashed the cost of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series, thereby making them more affordable.

Eventually, there were increased searches on Google regarding the iPhones. Here, we have listed the most searched iPhones this year on Google.

Apple iPhone 13

Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs



6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance

Up to 19 hours of video playback

Durable design with Ceramic Shield

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

iOS 15 packs new features to do more with iPhone than ever before

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Price: Rs. 119,900

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Price: Rs. 59,900

Key Specs

5.4 inch Super Retina XDR Display

128 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

A14 Bionic Chip with Next Generation Neural Engine Processor

Ceramic Shield

Industry-leading IP68 Water Resistance

All Screen OLED Display

Li-Ion 2227 mAh, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 12

Price: Rs. 65,900

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Price: Rs. 69,900

Key Specs

5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display

Cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance

Up to 17 hours of video playback

Durable design with Ceramic Shield

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

iOS 15

Li-Ion 2438 mAh, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs