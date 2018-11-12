Most Trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Earlier than this ongoing week, you have seen some devices. These smartphones due to their amazing features were credited with "most trending". This tag-line have been followed by the users ever since these devices were launched.

Even in the last week also, some devices did hold up strong position and based on the intense cravings by the users, these handsets are considered as the most popular phones of last week. So, you must take a look at our list below.

The list still has the Poco F1 which had generated a sensation, the moment it got launched. Its unique features like 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.

You have the Galaxy A9(2018) which is the first ever device by Samsung that sports four cameras at the rear, stacked one below the other. The Mi Mix 3 is another one in the list that has camera featuring night scene mode. In our list, you will also find couple more mobiles which are considered popular just because of the features they possess.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera

24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery OnePlus 6T Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Xiaomi Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Huawei Honor 8X Best Price of Huawei Honor 8X

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

24MP rear camera and 8MP camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0