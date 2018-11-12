Most Trending smartphones of last week: Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Earlier than this ongoing week, you have seen some devices. These smartphones due to their amazing features were credited with "most trending". This tag-line have been followed by the users ever since these devices were launched.
Even in the last week also, some devices did hold up strong position and based on the intense cravings by the users, these handsets are considered as the most popular phones of last week. So, you must take a look at our list below.
The list still has the Poco F1 which had generated a sensation, the moment it got launched. Its unique features like 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.
You have the Galaxy A9(2018) which is the first ever device by Samsung that sports four cameras at the rear, stacked one below the other. The Mi Mix 3 is another one in the list that has camera featuring night scene mode. In our list, you will also find couple more mobiles which are considered popular just because of the features they possess.
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera and 5MP camera
- 24MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera and 20MP and 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 6T
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display with 100.63% sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, over 600 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Xiaomi Poco F1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Huawei Honor 8X
Best Price of Huawei Honor 8X
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 10GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typ)/ 3100mAh (min) battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera and 8MP camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0