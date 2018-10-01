Most Trending smartphones of last week: Realme 2 Pro, Poco F1, iPhone XS Max, Oppo F9 and more

Related Articles
Surprisingly, in the week 38, 2018 launch round-up you have already seen some of the latest handsets from their respective brand that have few of the best features. The discussion not only gets limited to the likes from smartphones only, but there are several other electronic gadgets which too have greatly rendered abuzz in the market, in terms of their refined features.
You have several devices coming with a waterdrop notch screen featuring 91% screen to body ratio. They have better dual camera resolution with better front snapper. The camera is incorporated by AI features, so that you can add a glam to your images. These devices offer clean audio quality through the 3.5mm jack, excellent battery performance, and many more.
Then there is a device called the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) that has a triple rear camera digital camera, which can give you amazing camera experience. Besides, from the category of other electronic gadget you have a couple of security cameras that provide all-round protection in Full High-Definition video.
The users can have the finest experience in a couple of LED TVs as well which cater frameless display with the latest image technology of 4K+ HDR etc. There are some other accessories which have lot offer.
The list that we have shared below speaks more about the spectacular features of these products. You can have a look part by part pertaining to the fullest details that you are looking for.
Oppo Realme 2 Pro
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core processor
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Poco F1
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
- 6.5 inch Super Retina HD Display
- 256 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP
- 7MP Front Camera
- A12 Bionic Chip Processor
- Lithium-ion Battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Octa-core 2.6 GHz
- 256 GB, 8 GB RAM
- 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- 40 MP and 20 MP and 8 MP rear camera
- Non-removable Li-Po battery
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) battery
Oppo F9 (F9 Pro)
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro)
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Samsung Galaxy Note9
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery