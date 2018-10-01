Most Trending smartphones of last week: Realme 2 Pro, Poco F1, iPhone XS Max, Oppo F9 and more

Surprisingly, in the week 38, 2018 launch round-up you have already seen some of the latest handsets from their respective brand that have few of the best features. The discussion not only gets limited to the likes from smartphones only, but there are several other electronic gadgets which too have greatly rendered abuzz in the market, in terms of their refined features.

You have several devices coming with a waterdrop notch screen featuring 91% screen to body ratio. They have better dual camera resolution with better front snapper. The camera is incorporated by AI features, so that you can add a glam to your images. These devices offer clean audio quality through the 3.5mm jack, excellent battery performance, and many more.

Then there is a device called the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018) that has a triple rear camera digital camera, which can give you amazing camera experience. Besides, from the category of other electronic gadget you have a couple of security cameras that provide all-round protection in Full High-Definition video.

The users can have the finest experience in a couple of LED TVs as well which cater frameless display with the latest image technology of 4K+ HDR etc. There are some other accessories which have lot offer.

The list that we have shared below speaks more about the spectacular features of these products. You can have a look part by part pertaining to the fullest details that you are looking for.

Oppo Realme 2 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

2.2GHz Octa-Core processor

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera and 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Apple iPhone XS Max Key Specs

6.5 inch Super Retina HD Display

256 GB ROM

12MP + 12MP

7MP Front Camera

A12 Bionic Chip Processor

Lithium-ion Battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Octa-core 2.6 GHz

256 GB, 8 GB RAM

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

40 MP and 20 MP and 8 MP rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po battery Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) battery Oppo F9 (F9 Pro) Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Samsung Galaxy Note9 Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery