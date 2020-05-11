Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco F2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone SE (2020) And More

Last week's most trending smartphone included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9S as well, which have been picking up sales recently.

Two more Redmi smartphones, namely the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 were also trending as one of the affordable smartphones to buy in India. The much-awaited Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite also hit the trending list, with its list of expected flagship features.

The trending smartphones list also included the Apple iPhone SE 2020, which is rumored to kickstart sales in India soon, via Flipkart. Apple's rival Samsung also got its smartphones on the most trending smartphone list with the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy S8. Another smartphone to hit the trending list is the Huawei P30 Pro new edition smartphone, which is a surprise move and is expected to include Google apps.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Rumored Key Specs

6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 10, MIUI 11

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

Motorized pop-up 20 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4700 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Key Specs

4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 13

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP + 7MP front camera

TouchID Fingerprint sensor

Gigabit-class 4G LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs



6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery

