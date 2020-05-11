Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies at 19 after suffering brain aneurysm
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Will Rival Hyundai Venue: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Osteoarthritis Knee Osteoarthritis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention
- Movies Sussanne Khan Reveals Why She Moved In With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan Temporarily; ‘For Our Sons’
- News Uddhav Thackeray tells PM to decide on lockdown 'with caution'
- Travel The Impact Of The Lockdown On Global Tourism
- Finance Receiving Inflated Phone Bills Amid Lockdown: TRAI Has This Advice For You
- Education Learning Has No Lockdown: AICTE’s 49 Free E-Learning Courses For Students
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco F2 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, iPhone SE (2020) And More
Smartphone launches and sales are picking up as the Indian government begins relaxing the lockdown. This brings us to the most trending smartphones of last week that included a range of devices from Poco to the iPhone to the Samsung Galaxy series. The list includes Poco F2 Pro, which is one of the latest to launch in India.
Last week's most trending smartphone included the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9S as well, which have been picking up sales recently.
Two more Redmi smartphones, namely the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 8 were also trending as one of the affordable smartphones to buy in India. The much-awaited Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite also hit the trending list, with its list of expected flagship features.
The trending smartphones list also included the Apple iPhone SE 2020, which is rumored to kickstart sales in India soon, via Flipkart. Apple's rival Samsung also got its smartphones on the most trending smartphone list with the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy S8. Another smartphone to hit the trending list is the Huawei P30 Pro new edition smartphone, which is a surprise move and is expected to include Google apps.
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 10, MIUI 11
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- Motorized pop-up 20 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4700 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP + 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP 2cm macro lens, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P30 Pro New Edition
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5260mAh (Typical) / 5160mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,950
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
10,999
-
9,999
-
9,899
-
7,360
-
11,500
-
28,490
-
22,630
-
55,710