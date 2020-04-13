Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week: iPhone SE (2020), OnePlus 8 Pro, Galaxy A51 And More

Recently, Samsung announced the launch of a slew of devices in the Galaxy A 2020 series. These latest market entrants from the company are the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, and Galaxy A41.

In addition to these, OnePlus is also geared up to unveil the flagship models in the OnePlus 8 series via an online event on April 14 and leaks regarding the same are making rounds on the internet.

How can we forget Apple among the other brands? The company's long-rumored iPhone 9/ SE 2020 hit the rumor mills suggesting a May launch. However, an official confirmation from Apple is awaited by both fans and industry spectators.

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple iPhone 9/SE (2020) is one of the highly rumored smartphones. The device was recently listed online in China with a May shipping date. It is expected to be based on the Apple iPhone 8 in terms of design and be an affordable offering similar to its predecessor, the iPhone SE.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro received the Android 10 global stable update recently but the update removed Netflix HDR support from the device causing disappointment among users. It is one of the bestselling smartphones in the Indian market.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the flagship smartphones expected to be announced at the online event on April 14 along with the OnePlus 8. It is expected to flaunt quad rear cameras, a 120Hz display with QHD+ resolution, wireless charging, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G has been launched with a slew of devices including 5G connectivity, a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, 6GB RAM and Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 also received the Android 10 global stable update alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It is one of the bestselling smartphones in India in the affordable market segment.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is a 5G-ready smartphone powered by the most powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC. It features a 120Hz ultra-smooth display of 6.9 inches and other notable aspects.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S has been announced recently with notable features such as quad cameras at the rear, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM, a 5020mAh battery, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was launched alongside the Galaxy A51 5G. It borrows some specs from its smaller kin but has notable upgrades including support for 25W fast charging.

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei P40 Pro+ has been announced with a 6.58-inch OLED display, an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC, 512GB storage space, and a 4200mAh battery.

Huawei P40 Pro

The Huawei P40 Pro launched alongside the P40 Pro+ features Periscope SuperZoom capability with a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera sensor, a 40MP Ultra Wide Cine camera sensor, a 12MP telephoto camera lens, and a 3D sensor.