Highly-Anticipated Samsung Smartphones To Launch Soon In India

As per our research, the company will soon introduce four new devices in the 'Galaxy A' series and one handset in the well-known Galaxy M series.

These smartphone will flaunt large AMOLED panels, big batteries, triple or quad-lens rear camera setups and will run on the latest Google's Android 10 OS. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display

1.8GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

OneUI based on Android OS

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot

13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (115-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera)

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE,

5000mAh (typical) battery; 15W charging

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display

Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

16MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP(macro)

13MP front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs