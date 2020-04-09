For Quick Alerts
Highly-Anticipated Samsung Smartphones To Launch Soon In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Samsung is set to launch another wave of its affordable and mid-range smartphones in the India market. The upcoming smartphones are going to be priced in the sub-20K price segment and will fight the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note series, the Poco X2, Realme 6 series and other handsets priced under Rs. 20,000.
As per our research, the company will soon introduce four new devices in the 'Galaxy A' series and one handset in the well-known Galaxy M series.
These smartphone will flaunt large AMOLED panels, big batteries, triple or quad-lens rear camera setups and will run on the latest Google's Android 10 OS. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy A31
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
- 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M11
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- OneUI based on Android OS
- Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot
- 13MP f/1.8 (primary) + 5MP f/2.2 (115-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP f/2.4 (depth camera)
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE,
- 5000mAh (typical) battery; 15W charging
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21
- 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display
- Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 16MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP(macro)
- 13MP front camera
- Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP depth sensor, 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
