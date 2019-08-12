ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss

    By
    |

    The users now have a lot of options to choose from the plethora of smartphones. These devices come with upgraded features than their predecessors. While a couple of new phones have been witnessing big sales, previously launched devices have also strongly acquired the market. Let's have a look at a collection of these trending handsets.

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week That Should You Know

     

    A few Samsung Note-series devices in the list sport AMOLED Dynamic displays, that are installed on 7nm processors, up to 512GB onboard storages, and up to 12GB RAM. These phones sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. And, their S-pens let zooming in and out of the camera easy.

    You can go with an affordable Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is fitted with a 4,000 mAh backup along with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The list has some more devices from both Samsung and Xiaomi, which you can look forward to buying.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

    Samsung Galaxy Note10+

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • 5G
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10
    • Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
    • Octa-core
    • 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

    Xiaomi Mi 9T

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera +5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
