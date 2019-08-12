Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users now have a lot of options to choose from the plethora of smartphones. These devices come with upgraded features than their predecessors. While a couple of new phones have been witnessing big sales, previously launched devices have also strongly acquired the market. Let's have a look at a collection of these trending handsets.

A few Samsung Note-series devices in the list sport AMOLED Dynamic displays, that are installed on 7nm processors, up to 512GB onboard storages, and up to 12GB RAM. These phones sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. And, their S-pens let zooming in and out of the camera easy.

You can go with an affordable Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is fitted with a 4,000 mAh backup along with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The list has some more devices from both Samsung and Xiaomi, which you can look forward to buying.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

5G

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Key Specs 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); MIUI 10

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera +5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

