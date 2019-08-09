Just In
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Vs Other Premium Smartphones
Samsung recently launched its two flagship devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. While, the Note 10+ looks more premium, in terms of display, battery size, RAM and storage capacities, you can look for a couple of other high-end phones, placed on our list. The Galaxy Note 10+ is built with high-polish metal and glass meld, offering a slim design. It sports a dynamic AMOLED display which has HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping.
For imaging, the handset features dual aperture lens, ultra-wide camera, live focus, and scene optimizer. Even its S-pen has a feature like air action which lets you zoom in or out with the camera.
While OnePlus 7 Pro from the list sports a QHD+ AMOLED display, it comes with warp Wrap Charge 3.0 charging support, making the battery reusable in 20 minutes. The handset features smart scene recognition and new Nightscape 2.0 technology, which together offers crisp images. You will find a few more devices in the list, which competes directly with the Note 10+.
OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
HONOR 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor
- 8GB RAM 256GB ROM
- 48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000 MAh Battery
Huawei P20
Key Specs
- 5.8-Inch FHD+ LCD Screen With A Notch
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor
- 4GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 12MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 24MP Front Facing Camera
- Single/Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- 3400 MAh Battery
Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- -Dual SIM
- NFC
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
