Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Vs Other Premium Smartphones

Samsung recently launched its two flagship devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. While, the Note 10+ looks more premium, in terms of display, battery size, RAM and storage capacities, you can look for a couple of other high-end phones, placed on our list. The Galaxy Note 10+ is built with high-polish metal and glass meld, offering a slim design. It sports a dynamic AMOLED display which has HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping.

For imaging, the handset features dual aperture lens, ultra-wide camera, live focus, and scene optimizer. Even its S-pen has a feature like air action which lets you zoom in or out with the camera.

While OnePlus 7 Pro from the list sports a QHD+ AMOLED display, it comes with warp Wrap Charge 3.0 charging support, making the battery reusable in 20 minutes. The handset features smart scene recognition and new Nightscape 2.0 technology, which together offers crisp images. You will find a few more devices in the list, which competes directly with the Note 10+.

OnePlus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10+ Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery HONOR 20 Pro Key Specs

6.26-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 980 Processor

8GB RAM 256GB ROM

48MP + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery Huawei P20 Key Specs

5.8-Inch FHD+ LCD Screen With A Notch

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor

4GB RAM 128GB ROM

12MP + 20MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

24MP Front Facing Camera

Single/Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

USB Type-C

3400 MAh Battery Huawei Mate 30 Pro Key Specs

6 Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.36GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

20MP + 12MP Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

-Dual SIM

NFC

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery

