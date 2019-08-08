Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Top Differences That You Should Know News oi-Vivek

Samsung has unwrapped its two new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. For the first time, the company has launched two variants of the Note-series flagship smartphones with variable features and specifications. Here are the top differences between these two devices.

Display Resolution And Screen Size

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1080p), whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch display with QHD+ (2K) resolution. Both phones feature a punch-hole or Infinity-O notch cutout at the top with minimal bezels on all four sides of the screen.

Cameras And Imaging

Both models have triple-camera setup with a 12MP standard sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. In addition to these sensors, the Galaxy Note 10+ houses a 3D ToF sensor, which can scan real-life objects to create 3D models.

RAM And Storage

The Galaxy Note 10 offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Note 10+ also has a microSD card slot which supports storage expansion up to 1TB.

Networking And Connectivity

As of now, both variants of the Note 10 comes with 4G LTE and VoLTE support. However, Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10+ will 5G network support will launch by the end of 2019.

Battery And Charging

The Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 3400 mAh battery, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a significantly bigger 4300 mAh battery. In addition to that, the Galaxy Note 10+ also supports 45W fast charging, whereas the fast charging speeds are capped at 25W for the Galaxy Note 10.

Price And Availability

The base variant of the Galaxy Note 10 offers 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and retails for $949 (approx Rs. 66,050). Similarly, the Galaxy Note 10+ offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1049 (approx Rs. 76,500). Besides, the Note 10+ is also available with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,199 (approx Rs. 83,500).

Our Opinion On the Galaxy Note 10 Series

These are some of the significant differences between the newly launched Samsung flagship phones. Considering the specs sheet, the Galaxy Note 10+ clearly comes out as a true flagship smartphone that can compete against the upcoming iPhones, OnePlus 7 Pro, and other flagship smartphones.

