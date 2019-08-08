Samsung Unveils Most Advanced Galaxy Note 10 And Galaxy Note 10+: Price, Specifications And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been officially announced today at an event in New York. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note Phablet is launched in two variants- regular Galaxy Note 10 with 6.3" screen and the Galaxy Note 10+ with a gigantic 6.8" display.

Samsung is doubling down on everything that the company's most premium Galaxy device represents- productivity, features and performance. The 10th edition Galaxy Note 10 has the best specs that any flagship Android smartphone has to offer. Even the new S Pen packs in more tricks than ever before.

Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 10 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: 6.3" HDR10+ certified Super AMOLED Screen

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a 6.3" Cinematic Infinity display. The near bezel-less screen features an in-screen fingerprint scanner and has a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for front-facing camera. The 'Dynamic AMOLED' display is HDR10+ certified and features 'Dynamic Tone Mapping', which is claimed to make multimedia content look brighter than previous Note devices. The 6.3" screen on the Galaxy Note 10 offers a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and 401ppi.

The display on Note 10 is also UL verified to offer 98% color and brightness uniformity. Samsung also claimed that the new AMOLED panels emit the least amount of blue light to reduce eye fatigue without affecting color quality for comfortable viewing.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10+ is Samsung's biggest smartphone to date. The Phablet boasts a humongous 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED display. Unlike the regular Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10+ gets a QHD+ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 3040×1440 pixels and higher 498ppi count. The Galaxy Note 10+ weighs 196g whereas the Galaxy Note 10 weighs 168g.

Processor, RAM And Software

Both the variants run on the Exynos 9825 chipset. The 64-bit Octa-core processor CPU is manufactured on 7nm fabrication process. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be made available in 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (LTE variant) in the international market. The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM will be made available in the Korean market.

The Galaxy Note 10+ will also be offered in two variants- 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM. Both the handsets run Samsung's OneUI based on Android Pie.

Battery And Connectivity

The Galaxy Note 10 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery cell with Fast charge 2.0 quick charging technology. The Galaxy Note 10+ is powered by a 4,300mAh battery unit. Galaxy Note 10+ gets faster 45W fast-charge support. Samsung claims that the handset can last throughout the day with just 30 minutes of charge.

The LTE variant of Galaxy Note 10 will offer two nano SIM card slots, whereas the 5G variant of Galaxy Note 10 will offer just one nano SIM card slot. On the other hand, the LTE variant of Galaxy Note 10+ will be made available with a hybrid SIM card slot that can take two nano SIM cards or one nano SIM card and a microSD card to expand the storage to up to 1TB.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ will offer just one nano SIM card slot along with microSD slot to expand the storage to up to 1TB. Both the variants feature Wireless PowerShare that allows users to wirelessly recharge the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, and other Qi-enabled devices.

Galaxy Note 10 Gets Triple-Lens Camera, Galaxy Note 10+ Gets 4-lens Camera Setup

For cameras, the Galaxy Note 10 features a triple-lens camera setup comprising of 16MP ultrawide angle lens that works on F2.2 aperture and covers 123° field-of-view. The 16MP ultrawide angle lens is paired with a 12MP wide-angle lens with dual-phase detection. The 12MP lens gets a variable aperture of F1.5/F2.4 and also supports OIS. It covers 77° field-of-view.

The third lens in the 3-lens camera setup is a 12MP telephoto lens with F2.1 aperture covering 45° FOV. The telephoto lens also supports OIS. For selfies, the Galaxy Note 10 features a 10MP autofocus lens working on F2.2 aperture that covers 80° field-of-view.

In addition to the 3-lens camera moduel, Galaxy Note 10+ also gets an additional ToF sensor, which is called DepthVision camera. It brings 3D Scanner to Note 10 lineup that scans a real-life object to create a movable 3D rendering model.

Video Shooting Mode Gets Some Significant Upgrades

For the first time, the Galaxy Note 10 devices also feature Pro-grade video mode which brings the 'Live Focus' mode to videos. This will allow you to create bokeh effect in real-time while shooting videos, something we have tested with Huawei P30 Pro.

Samsung has also added Zoom-In Mic that suppresses the background noise and amplifies the audio coming out from the subject in focus. The new Note 10 devices also get gyrosensor based Super Steady mode to stabilize videos shot from the device. You can also enable the Super Steady mode in Hyperlapse mode to stabilize the time-lapse videos.

Moreover, the new Note 10 devices also get Adobe Rush video editing application with a suite of editing tools for pro-level video editing. You can edit videos with the help of new S Pen.

The Galaxy Note 10 series also features advanced AR and 3D capabilities into the camera. There's a new AR Doodle app with the S Pen support to allow users to edit photos with dynamic drawings, effects, and animations.

Both the devices also come integrated with a new Night Mode for selfies to allow users to capture bright pictures in unfavorable light conditions.

New S Pen For ENhanced Mobile Productivity

The new S Pen is more advanced than ever. It features 6-axis motion sensor to remotely control the Galaxy Note 10 devices. Termed as Air actions, the new S Pen allows you to control various aspects of the device like different camera modes and even third-party apps like YouTube.

With the new Galaxy Note 10 devices, you can also convert handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes that can be exported to a variety of different formats, including Microsoft Word. Samsung has also released the S Pen's Air actions SDK for developers to allow them to create new customized gestures to extend support to new applications.

What's There For Gamers?

Samsung mentions that the new Galaxy Note 10 handsets feature the world's slimmest vapor chamber cooling system, which is claimed to deliver optimal performance during intense gameplay. The phablets also come integrated with the AI-based Game Booster that analyzes your gameplay pattern to further optimize performance and power consumption depending on the game being played.

Importantly, Samsung has also added the new PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service in the new Galaxy Note 10 devices. The new service will allow gamers to continue the gameplay on any PC game without the need for local storage.

Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will retail at $949, which roughly translates to Rs. 67,400 in Indian currency. The price for the Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB storage variant) starts at $1,099 in the international market that roughly translates to Rs. 78,100 in the Indian market. The 512GB ROM variant has been priced at $1,199. It can be priced around Rs. 85,000 in the Indian market.

As far as the 5G variants are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G model with 256GB storage will sell at $1,299.99 in the international market. It can be priced around Rs. 92,000 in India. The 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ can cost around Rs. 98,000 in the Indian market.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black color variants starting from August 23, 2019.

What We Think About The New Galaxy Note 10 Series?

Samsung has once again raised the bar with the new Galaxy Note 10 series. The most significant upgrades can be seen in the camera, display and S Pen department. It will be interesting to see how Apple and Google fights back the Korean technology giant with their upcoming flagship devices of the year 2019.

