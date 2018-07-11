Moto E5 Plus Vs Moto G6 Play: Same price, same specs

Design

Both smartphones have a premium design with a glass unibody-like design. However, in reality, both smartphones have a highly polished plastic design, which looks like glass.

Display

Both phones have a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display with narrow bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. However, the Moto G6 Play has a slightly smaller 5.7-inch display, whereas the Moto E5 Plus has a bigger 6.0-inch display. Both phones have an IPS LCD screen with a HD+ resolution (1440 x 720p). In theory, the G6 Play moniker offers more pixels per inch offering better multimedia experience.

Processor

Both smartphones are running on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Both models have a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated micro SD card slot (up to 120 GB). As these smartphones have the same resolution display and same processor, these smartphones will offer an identical user experience as both phones are running on the stock Android OS (Android 8 Oreo).

Camera

The Moto G6 Play has a single 13 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP front-facing camera. Whereas the Moto E5 Plus has a 12 MP front-facing camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. The main camera will offer a similar experience on both smartphones. However, the Moto G6 Plus has a better selfie camera compared to the Moto E5 Plus.

Battery

This is one area, where the Moto E5 Plus has a slight advantage over the Moto G6 Play. The Moto G6 Play has a 4000 mAh battery, which is expected to offer a stellar battery life. However, the Moto E5 Plus goes a step ahead and offers a massive 5000 mAh battery with Fast Turbocharging.

Conclusion

The Moto E5 Plus will offer a better battery life and the Moto G6 Play can also last for more than a single day. We feel that the Moto G6 Play has a better selfie camera and we personally like compact smartphones and we will pick the Moto G6 Play over the Moto E5 Plus. However, for those who are looking for a smartphone with a big battery, the Moto E5 Plus seems like an ideal smartphone as well.