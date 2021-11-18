Moto G Power 2022 Unveiled: Better Value Than Last Year’s Model? Features oi-Rohit Arora

Motorola has launched the upgraded version of its budget G Power smartphone. The latest upgrade brings a better set of cameras, a higher refresh rate display, and is based on a MediaTek G-series chipset. The new Moto G Power (2022) has been launched in the US market in two variants at $199 (Rs. 14,700) and $249 (Rs. 18,400). The handset can soon make it to the Indian market as a sub-15K Moto smartphone.

Let's find out everything about the new Motorola smartphone- the Moto G Power 2022.

Moto G Power 2022 Specifications & Features



The new Moto G Power boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. The TFT LCD panel comes with 20:9 aspect ratio and offers a modest 269ppi pixel density, which should offer decent visual performance for basic day-to-day tasks such as reading, browsing the web and media playback. The highlight of the HD+ display is a 90Hz refresh rate that should offer fluid visual interactions.



The next big upgrades come in the form of better cameras. The new Moto G Power features a triple-lens camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The bigger sensor-aperture combination should offer better results in difficult light conditions. The primary sensor is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The Moto G Power (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset has 64GB internal memory that can be expanded to up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and also offers a 3.5mm audio jack.

Similar to the Moto G Power 2021, the 2022 edition is also backed by a 5,000 mAh battery cell. Sadly, Motorola hasn't improved the charging speed. The new handset is still stuck with the slow 10W charging speed that will test your patience while refueling the big battery cell from flat to 100%.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Moto G Power 2022 has Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is IP52-certified to offer some degree of protection from water damage.

Overall, the new Moto G Power (2022) seems to offer better value for your money. This could be the right budget handset for stock Android fans.

Moto G Power (2022) Similarities With Moto E40

If you closely look at the specifications and features of the Moto G Power (2022), the handset closely resembles the Moto E40, which is currently selling at Rs. 9,499 in the Indian market. The Moto E40 also flaunts a 6.5-inch 720p screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery cell that easily lasts for a day and a half even with heavy usage.

The Moto E40 runs on the near-stock Android 11, comes with IP52-rating and doesn't compromise on basics such as security, connectivity and durability. You can read more about the handset's performance in our comprehensive review.



Moto G Power (2022) Image- Unbox.ph

Best Mobiles in India