Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Which One Should You Buy? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has recently announced the Moto G51 5G, which is its most affordable 5G device in India. At this range, the smartphone can compete with smartphones like the Realme 8s 5G, Lava Agni 5G, and the recently launched Redmi Note 11T 5G. In this story, we've compared the features of the Redmi Note 11T 5G and the Moto G51 5G to help you to pick the right handset for you.

Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Display

In terms of display, both phones have punch-hole cutouts at the front. However, the Moto G51 features a larger 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Redmi Note 11T comes with a 6.6-inches display with support for a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 11T comes in three distinct color options - Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White, while you'll get two color options - Indigo Blue and Bright Silver for the Moto G51. In terms of weight, both devices are bulky.

Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Performance

The Moto G51 is the first phone in the county to run the Snapdragon 480+ processor, while the Note 11T is based on the Dimensity 810 processor. The MediaTek processor offers better performance compared to the Snapdragon 480+ processor. The Redmi Note 11T ships with MIUI 12.5, virtual RAM support, and additional storage expansion of up to 1TB, while you'll get stock Android experience on the Moto G51 and it supports only 512GB additional storage.

Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Camera

The Moto G51 comes with a triple camera system consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. But the Redmi Note 11T 5G has a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, the Moto G51 has a 13MP sensor, while the Redmi device sports a 16MP front-facing sensor.

Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Battery & Connectivity

The Moto G51 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 20W Rapid Charging support. On the other hand, the Note 11T also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery unit; however, the Note 11T supports 33W Pro fast charging. On the connectivity front, the Moto G51 comes with 12 5G bands support, while the Redmi Note 11T ships with seven 5G band support.

Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Price Factor

The Moto G51 5G is launched in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option which retails for Rs. 14,999. The Redmi Note 11T 5G can be purchased in three storage configurations which is the plus point. The base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is selling at Rs. 16,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model retails for Rs. 17,999 and the high-end 8GB + 128GB model comes with a tag of Rs. 19,999.

Moto G51 Vs Redmi Note 11T: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a stock Android experience with a larger display, can go for the Moto G51. However, the Redmi Note 11T costs a little expensive but you'll get a powerful chipset, adaptive refresh rate, up to 1TB storage expansion option, and so on.

