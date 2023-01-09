Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Display, Camera, Battery Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone under ₹20,000 in India and are looking for a stock Android-like software experience, the Moto G82 and the Moto G62 are two good options from Motorola's stable. They are very similar devices with a few differences and are positioned at different price bands. Let's compare the two for a better understanding.

Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Design

The Moto G82 and the Moto G62 follow a slightly older design philosophy of Motorola. They come with similar-looking rear ends with an oval-shaped camera island. The camera islands on both devices house the triple rear camera sensors. The smartphones get a polycarbonate frame and a polycarbonate rear panel with a water-repellent coating.

Over to the front, both smartphones get a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Talking about their dimensions, the Moto G82 measures 160.9 x 74.5 x 8mm and weighs 173 grams, whereas the Moto G62 measures 161.8 x 74 x 8.6 mm and weighs 184 grams. The Moto G62 is a bit thicker and heavier compared to the Moto G82.

Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Display

The Moto G82 trumps the Moto G62 in the display department. The Moto G82 sports a superior 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G62 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G82's AMOLED panel will display punchier colors and will enhance your multimedia consumption experience.

Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Performance

Both the Moto G82 and the Moto G62 are powered by the same SoC, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset also supports 5G connectivity. Both smartphones are equipped with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. They run on My UX based on the Android 12 operating system.

Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Cameras

The Moto G82 and the Moto G62 get a similar 50MP primary camera sensor. However, the Moto G82 gets OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for the main sensor, which the Moto G62 lacks. The rest of the camera setup is identical on both. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro sensor on both devices. You can shoot 1080p videos at 60fps with the rear cameras.

Upfront, both smartphones are equipped with a 16MP sensor that handles the selfies and video calling duties. The front-facing sensor can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Battery

The Moto G82 and the Moto G62 are backed by a 5000mAh battery under their hoods. However, the Moto G82 offers faster 30W wired fast charging, while the Moto G62 comes with slower 15W charging support.

Moto G82 vs Moto G62: Conclusion

There are very few differences between the two smartphones. The Moto G82 gets an AMOLED display, while the other gets an LCD. The Moto G82 comes with an optically stabilized primary camera, which will aid in low-light photography. The Moto G82 starts at ₹18,999, whereas the Moto G62 starts at ₹14,999. If you aren't tight on a budget, the Moto G82 is a better device and the few extra bucks are worth it.

