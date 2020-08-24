Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Is It A Worthy Upgrade?

Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Price

Let's start with the price. The Lenovo-owned company never really released the Moto G8 and we only have the Moto G8 Plus, which ships for Rs. 12,499. On the other hand, the Moto G9 debuts for Rs. 11,499. While one might expect the upgrade to be more expensive, Motorola has cut down the cost of its latest offering in the G series.

Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Processor Performance

The processor and what goes under the hood are the key determining factors for the price. The Moto G8 Plus packs the Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage with further expansion support. The Moto G9 is powered by the Snapdragon 662, which are equally good processors. Coupled with 4GB RAM, both devices can handle some popular games like PUBG, COD, and more.

Both devices run the stock Android OS. Apart from the processor, the battery is another determining factor. The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Moto G9 is powered by a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Plus new Moto G9 comes with 20W fast charging support, earning more points here.

Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Camera Capability

In terms of the camera, both the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G9 are equally powerful with a 48MP triple-camera module. However, the Moto G8 Plus comes with a 16MP secondary lens and a 5MP third sensor. For selfies, there's a 25MP shooter. The Moto G9, on the other hand, comes with a 2MP + 2MP shooters at the rear. There's an 8MP selfie camera. So, apart from the primary shooter, the Moto G8 Plus has better sensors.

Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Display Design

The Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD with a 1080 x 2280 pixel resolution. The newly launched Moto G9 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, but with only 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. This makes the Moto G8 Plus the better player here, especially when it comes to consuming videos or playing games.

Moto G9 Vs Moto G8 Plus: Is The Upgrade Worth It?

From the looks of it, the Moto G8 Plus has emerged as a better player than the Moto G9. Despite having a bigger battery and a cheaper price tag in the Moto G9, the Moto G8 Plus offers a better camera and high-resolution display. In other words, there's hardly any noteworthy upgrade in the Moto G9.