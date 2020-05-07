Moto Razr 2019 Spotted On Flipkart Ahead Of May 8 Sale; Specs, Cashback Offers

Moto Razr Sale, Offers

Looking back, Motorola delayed and postponed the sale of the Moto Razr twice already. The listing on Flipkart now confirms that this sale is for real now. Additionally, interested buyers have a bonus offer of getting Rs. 10,000 cashback. Of course, it comes with terms and conditions. For one, only Citibank credit and debit cardholders can avail of the cashback offer.

Motorola has priced the Moto Razr at Rs. 124,999 for the starting variant. Plus, the Flipkart site says there's an option to pre-order the Moto Razr. But, a few things remain unclear. For one, we don't know if the Rs. 10,000 cashback offer will still be available tomorrow once the sale begins.

Some of the other offers include no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 5,209 per month. However, there are no old product exchange offers, something that was widely practiced on e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon. The COVID-19 pandemic is the prime reason for removing the exchange offer.

Moto Razr Features, Specifications

Like most foldable phones, the Moto Razr comes with dual displays, where the smaller, outer one sports a 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. Flipping the phone opens to a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powers the smartphone and runs Android 9 Pie, with Android 10 update expected soon.

The Moto Razr packs two cameras, where a 16MP sensor sits on the front on the Quick View screen. The second camera is a 5MP shooter, placed inside a notch on the bigger display. A 2,510mAh battery fuels the smartphone that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Should You Buy Moto Razr?

The nearest competitor to the Moto Razr is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which also packs powerful features. However, both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Moto Razr failed in a couple of key design aspects which was reviewed in the teardown of the Moto Razr. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a foldable phone with a clamshell design, the Moto Razr would be a good option.