Moto Razr Teardown Brings Bad News For People Planning To Buy It News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Moto brought back the iconic Razr but as a smart foldable phone recently. The new phone with the original clamshell design is intriguing with a couple of new features. But now, iFixit has released a new scorecard for the device by tearing it down, giving us the best look at the device's mechanical hinge mechanism.

Moto Razr Teared Down

A comprehensive teardown of the Moto Razr was released by iFixit that explores the numerous feats of engineering. The report says that the intricacy made the Razr the "most complicated phone-based contraption" it has ever disassembled. The Razr is certainly not one of those devices you can teardown and put it back with DIY tips.

The iFixit report notes that opening the device was one of the toughest tasks and required a lot of glue to keep it in place! At the same time, the iFixit team also faced a struggle with easy-to-snap cables on the Razr.

The process of opening up the Moto Razr seems like a Herculean task. Motorola charges $299 for screen repairs, which seems surprising. However, it isn't easy to completely repair the first-gen of the Razr handset.

Repairing Foldable Devices

When it comes to foldable devices, repairing them is one of the biggest challenges, especially when dealing with the folding display and hinge mechanisms. With the Moto Razr, there's a noticeable gap between the hinge and the display when folded and Motorola advises users to be careful while using the device.

Looking back, Samsung's first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, was also flooded with problems associated with similar gaps between the hinge and the display. The new teardown tests conducted by iFixit helps to answer a few burning questions: will foldable smartphones stand the test of time? Can they endure the rough-and-tough regular use?

While it's not the perfect answer, it still shows us what goes on in the foldable device. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also joins in with a clamshell design. So far, the reviews look good, especially with the folding glass display.

Best Mobiles in India